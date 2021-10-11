Paper Rex: Everything known about Global Esports’ next Valorant Champions Tour APAC LCQ Quarterfinals opponent

After winning 2-1 against Damwon Gaming, Global Esports will soon be going up against Singaporean team Paper Rex in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC LCQ Quarterfinals.

Riot Games' popular first-person shooter Valorant has not only established a global esports community, but has also created the Valorant Champions Tour tournament series, a year-long series of tournaments where teams from across the world compete to become the Valorant Champions 2021.

While South Asia wasn’t an official circuit point region during the 2021 VCT, the South Asian teams got a shot to compete and make their way to the Valorant Champions 2021 through the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Indian team Global Esports won the Valorant Conquerors Championship and qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Asia Pacific Last Chance Qualifier.

Paper Rex: the top Valorant team of Malaysia and Singapore

After winning their debut match against Damwon Gaming in VCT APAC LCQ, Global Esports’ next opponent will be Paper Rex in a best-of-three upper bracket quarterfinal. Let’s take a look at the Singaporean team.

The roster of Paper Rex is as follows:

Benedict “Benkai” Tan (Captain)

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaldee

Wang “jinggg” Jing Jie

Zhan “shiba” Teng Toh

The team is the third seed of the South East Asia Circuit point table, and it is the top team to qualify for LCQ out of the region. The team has marked its position towards the top of South East Asia.

During the regional VCT Stage 3 Challengers, Paper Rex won Malaysia & Singapore Challengers 1 and 3 and came in second in the VCT South East Asia Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs to make their way to Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. Unfortunately, the team lost to Vision Strikers and SuperMassive Blaze to be knocked out of the Group Stage.

Paper Rex will now be facing off against Global Esports, the winner of Valorant Conquerors Championship and the top seed of South Asia, in their VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier debut match. It is hard to predict which team will have the edge but, one thing is for certain, there will be stiff competition on the road to Valorant Champions 2021.

