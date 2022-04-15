Paper Rex vs DRX: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoff prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Day 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Playoff commences on April 15 and will see showdowns between four teams: Paper Rex, DRX, The Guard, and OpTic Gaming.

Of these four, only two will be going forward to the Upper Bracket Semifinals, while the other two will be heading to the Lower Brackets Round 1, where they have to strive hard to stay in the tournament.

The first match of the Playoffs on Day 2 is between Paper Rex and DRX, who are equally skilled at the moment.

Paper Rex vs DRX: Who will win the Upper Bracket match 3 of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik?

Both sides will compete against each other in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Playoffs in a best out of three map rule. Since both teams are among the top eight in the tournament, it will be hard to determine who might come out on top.

Predictions

DRX has shown massive potential throughout the VCT Stage 1 Masters. Also, both sides have put up stellar performances in almost every match, making them almost equal.

Although both teams show similar potential, only one can come out alive. So, if a winner has to be picked, it has to be DRX for their consistency. However, Paper Rex has also shown massive improvement this year, so they cannot be ruled out completely.

For now, it can be said that DRX has better odds of winning and can do so by keeping a 2-0 scoreline in the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

Both DRX and Paper Rex have faced each other not once but twice in the past. In both instances, DRX managed to dominate, but this year, the results can vary.

Recent results

The recent results of Paper Rex and DRX (Image via vlr.gg)

Looking at the recent five-match history of both teams, DRX and Paper Rex have shown flawless performances and haven't lost a single match. This indicates that the game between the two will be exciting as both are not willing to go down easily.

Potential lineup for Paper Rex and DRX

Paper Rex

Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

Benedict “Benkai” Tan

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto

DRX

Kim “Zest” Gi-seok

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Kim “stax” Gu-taek

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan

When and where to watch Paper Rex vs DRX

To watch the third match of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Playoff, fans can head to the Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on April 15 from 5.00 pm GMT(10.30 pm IST).

Note: This entire article was written based on the author’s views and opinions.

