Paper Rex vs Fancy United Esports: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-B prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Paper Rex is ready to start their journey in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers today against Fancy United Esports in the second match of Day-2.
The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tomorrow in Group-B. The winner will join Persija Esports in the Winner's match while the losing side will compete against the Oceanian Champion in the Loser Bracket to stay in the competition.
Paper Rex and Fancy United Esports: Who will win their first game in the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers?
Paper Rex qualified for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers after becoming the champions of the Malaysia & Singapore Challengers. Fancy United Esports made their way through to the Group-Stage after Global Esports and Griffin Esports in the Play-Ins.
Prediction
Paper Rex is surely the favorite to win the match today. When a team has a player like Jason "f0rsaken" Susanto and an experienced IGL like Benedict "Benkai" Tan, opponents need to be wary of them.
Fancy United Esports had a shaky start in the Play-Ins after losing to No Namers. However, the Vietnamese team has put up a solid performance in their next two games and qualified for the Group-Stage.
Head-to-heads
It will be the first encounter between the two sides in a major event. Hence, both will try to take the lead by winning the game.
Recent results
Paper Rex has maintained a flawless run in their last five games in all competitions. Fancy United Esports has lost two of the last five games they've played.
Potential lineup
Paper Rex
- Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie
- Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart
- Jason "f0rsaken" Susanto
- Benedict "Benkai" Tan
- Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee
Fancy United Esports:
- Võ Nhựt "Hyzee" Huy
- Đinh Đình "YESicaN" Đạt
- Bùi Minh "BMV" Vũ
- Vũ Thượng "Acerola" Toàn
- Nguyễn Văn "KillerS" Thiện
When and where to watch
Fans can enjoy the match between Paper Rex and Fancy United Esports Esports in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 17 from 12.00 pm IST.
Q. Who will win the match?
Paper Rex
Fancy United Esports