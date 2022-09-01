Paper Rex vs Leviatán: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul — Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final series of Day 2 of the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul will see a matchup between two elite teams. The crowd is excited to see how Paper Rex fairs against Leviatán.

The VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul will be the third and final major Valorant international event of the year. Sixteen top-tier teams will fight for the Valorant World Champions title. Paper Rex and Leviatán are highly praised among these teams for their past performances.

The article will fill audiences with predictions for the match, head-to-head information, when and where to watch, and more.

Paper Rex vs. Leviatán Who will win the final match of VCT Champions 2022's second day?

After PRX's Day 1 performance, viewers will expect more from this roster. Leviatán is also not looking to take a break after a flawless victory against Team Liquid. Both sides have piqued the viewer's interest after their remarkable wins on the first day.

Leviatán has been the underdog for the LATAM region. Their performances in Copenhagen have shown fans that they have the upset potential to win it all.

Paper Rex was also an absolute powerhouse during the VCT Copenhagen. They secured second place with 750 points, losing to FunPlus Phoenix.

There are only a few hours left until players find out the winners of this incredible matchup.

Prediction

Predicting winners for a matchup between two solid teams is always tricky. But by taking a look at both their performances, a conclusion can be drawn.

Paper Rex has entered the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul with a firm footing. They defeated EDward Gaming 2-1, even though they shook little on their second map, Icebox.

On the other hand, Leviatán had a stronger start as they defeated Team Liquid without losing a single map. With a 2-0 score, the side made sure they secured their first victory.

That said, Paper Rex has a bigger win streak compared to Leviatán. If the matches from VCT APAC S2: Challengers and VCT Masters Copenhagen are considered, it can be said that Paper Rex has a slight edge over Leviatán for tonight's match.

Head-to-head comparison

Paper Rex and Leviatán have no previous encounters, according to Vlr.gg. This will make the game even more interesting to watch. Both teams house top-notch players who incorporate phenomenal strategies into their gameplay.

Recent results

As mentioned before, Paper Rex was a dominant force in Copenhagen. They have carried an 11-game win streak since the VCT MY: Challengers, only losing to FunPlus Phoenix in the Copenhagen Playoffs. They still got second place and qualified for Istanbul without hassles.

Recent results: Paper Rex and Leviatán (Image via Vlr.gg)

However, Leviatán could not even secure a top-four position in Copenhagen. Their presence during the Masters in Copenhagen wasn't the best, but they still stand a chance after their recent performance against Team Liquid.

Potential Lineups

Paper Rex

Benedict "Benkai" Tan

Tan Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Leviatán

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Compagnon Marco "Melser" Eliot Machuca Amaro

Eliot Machuca Amaro Benjamin "adverso" Poblete

Poblete Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

Where to watch

Fans can tune in to the match live through the official handles of Valorant esports via YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also visit valorantesports.com to watch the livestream.

The matchup between Leviatán and Paper Rex is scheduled for Thursday, September 1, from 11:00 am PDT/8:00 pm CEST/11: 30 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer