Patiphan Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Teams that have joined hands with Riot Games for the Valorant 2023 tournament season are starting to unveil some really interesting rosters. Global Esports, a team originating from India, recently took to YouTube to showcase part of their final roster.

While most rosters comprise active players, some have mentioned those who walked away from Valorant and chose a different path.

Talon Esports is one such team. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the side hinted at the return of Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong. Earlier, as part of the X10 Crit roster, Patiphan retired from Valorant and made his way to Overwatch in 2021. However, current rumors suggest that he will be making a return to Riot Games' flagship shooter once again.

What settings does Patiphan use in Valorant?

Patiphan's fans are eagerly waiting for him to return to the sport. The Thai professional had impeccable aim and was quite deadly with each and every weapon. Here are the settings that he tends to use in Valorant, including his crosshair and video settings.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Keyboard: Custom Keyboard

Custom Keyboard Mouse: Endgame Gear XM1R

Endgame Gear XM1R Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK

SteelSeries QcK Headset: Senheiser Game Zero

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.337

0.337 eDPI: 301.6

301.6 Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9

0.9 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Center Dot: On

On Center Dot Opacity: 1

1 Center Dot Thickness: 1

1 Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 1

1 Inner Line Thickness: 6

6 Inner Line Offset: 3

3 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: Q

Q Use Ability 2: E

E Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Based on side

: Based on side Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 0.91

: 0.91 Minimap Zoom : 0.91

: 0.91 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Graphics settings

Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown

Unknown Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Off Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

PC settings

CPU : Intel Core i7 8700-K

: Intel Core i7 8700-K GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

That concludes the list of gear and settings that Patiphan often uses in Valorant. Players can use these settings to improve their game. Alternatively, they can also use these settings as a baseline and then modify them according to their preferences.

However, one needs to remember that the game settings are only half of the story. The other half rests with the players themselves. Following a professional player's settings doesn't mean that their gameplay will improve. For that, a lot of practice and hard work is paramount.

