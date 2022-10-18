Patiphan Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Teams that have joined hands with Riot Games for the Valorant 2023 tournament season are starting to unveil some really interesting rosters. Global Esports, a team originating from India, recently took to YouTube to showcase part of their final roster.
While most rosters comprise active players, some have mentioned those who walked away from Valorant and chose a different path.
Talon Esports is one such team. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the side hinted at the return of Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong. Earlier, as part of the X10 Crit roster, Patiphan retired from Valorant and made his way to Overwatch in 2021. However, current rumors suggest that he will be making a return to Riot Games' flagship shooter once again.
What settings does Patiphan use in Valorant?
Patiphan's fans are eagerly waiting for him to return to the sport. The Thai professional had impeccable aim and was quite deadly with each and every weapon. Here are the settings that he tends to use in Valorant, including his crosshair and video settings.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard
- Mouse: Endgame Gear XM1R
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK
- Headset: Senheiser Game Zero
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.337
- eDPI: 301.6
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.9
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Cyan
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 1
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 6
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 0.91
- Minimap Zoom: 0.91
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Graphics settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
PC settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7 8700-K
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
That concludes the list of gear and settings that Patiphan often uses in Valorant. Players can use these settings to improve their game. Alternatively, they can also use these settings as a baseline and then modify them according to their preferences.
However, one needs to remember that the game settings are only half of the story. The other half rests with the players themselves. Following a professional player's settings doesn't mean that their gameplay will improve. For that, a lot of practice and hard work is paramount.