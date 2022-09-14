pANcada Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Esports organization LOUD has seen a lot of success recently. Their ongoing campaign in the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament has been decent so far. A good chunk of their success can be attributed to a player who goes by the name, pANcada.
Bryan "pANcada" Luna is a Brazilian player who is currently an active part of LOUD's roster. Although the roster is comparatively new to the scene compared to others, pANcada has been actively playing the game since 2020. Over the years, he has amassed quite a large fan following thanks to his gameplay.
This article will explore the different settings that pANcada uses while playing Valorant. Fans can use these settings to configure their own game so that they will be able to replicate the success that their favorite professional player has enjoyed lately.
What settings does pANcada use while playing Valorant?
Given below is a quick rundown of all the settings that pANcada uses in the game. These settings include video settings, crosshairs, and everything else required to provide players with a seamless gaming experience in Valorant.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman v2 TKL
- Mouse: VAXEE XE Pink
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI: 800
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.28
- eDPI: 224
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Green
- Center Dot: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Outlines: Off
Inner Lines
- Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space bar
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: T
- Use Ability 2: E
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General Settings
- Display: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
PC Settings
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
These are all the settings that pANcada uses in Valorant. Players should feel free to use them in order to understand the way their favorite professional player approaches the game.
While using in-game settings that are similar to a professional's is always helpful, what matters most is the effort one is willing to put in to achieve success in Valorant. Players need to remember that there is no substitute for hard work, even in the virtual world of a game.