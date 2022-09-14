pANcada Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Esports organization LOUD has seen a lot of success recently. Their ongoing campaign in the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament has been decent so far. A good chunk of their success can be attributed to a player who goes by the name, pANcada.

Bryan "pANcada" Luna is a Brazilian player who is currently an active part of LOUD's roster. Although the roster is comparatively new to the scene compared to others, pANcada has been actively playing the game since 2020. Over the years, he has amassed quite a large fan following thanks to his gameplay.

This article will explore the different settings that pANcada uses while playing Valorant. Fans can use these settings to configure their own game so that they will be able to replicate the success that their favorite professional player has enjoyed lately.

What settings does pANcada use while playing Valorant?

Given below is a quick rundown of all the settings that pANcada uses in the game. These settings include video settings, crosshairs, and everything else required to provide players with a seamless gaming experience in Valorant.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Keyboard: Razer Huntsman v2 TKL

Razer Huntsman v2 TKL Mouse: VAXEE XE Pink

VAXEE XE Pink Mousepad: VAXEE PA FunSpark

VAXEE PA FunSpark Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mouse settings

Mouse DPI: 800

800 In-game Sensitivity: 0.28

0.28 eDPI: 224

224 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center Dot: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outlines: Off

Inner Lines

Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space bar

Space bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon: 1

1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use Ability 1: T

T Use Ability 2: E

E Use Ability 3: C

C Use Ultimate Ability: X

Map settings

Rotate : Rotate

: Rotate Fixed Orientation : Always the Same

: Always the Same Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Minimap Size : 1.2

: 1.2 Minimap Zoom : 0.9

: 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones : On

: On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Settings

Display: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Graphics Settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Off Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

PC Settings

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

These are all the settings that pANcada uses in Valorant. Players should feel free to use them in order to understand the way their favorite professional player approaches the game.

While using in-game settings that are similar to a professional's is always helpful, what matters most is the effort one is willing to put in to achieve success in Valorant. Players need to remember that there is no substitute for hard work, even in the virtual world of a game.

