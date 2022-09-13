soulcas Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas is a Valorant professional from the United Kingdom who currently plays for Team Liquid.

The 22-year-old was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player for teams like London Esports and Fierce Esports. He mostly competed in Tier 2 and 3 tournaments. He switched to Valorant in April 2020.

Many CS: GO professionals sought a change in their esports careers following the release of Riot Games' tactical shooter in early 2020. While big names such as ScreaM, ShahZam, Nivera, and a few others made their way into the game, some remained true to their CS: GO roots.

In its two years of existence, Valorant has managed to create a thriving gaming community with millions of people from all over the world. Since its release, several players have risen through the ranks of the game, carving out a place for themselves in its esports community.

Everything to know about soulcas' Valorant settings in 2022

There are various equipment and in-game settings that soulcas currently utilizes as one of the top Valorant athletes in the world.

The equipment and settings listed below will allow players to emulate soulcas in the game.

Note: All the data in this article has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.480

eDPI: 192

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.88

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair Settings

Primary Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: Mouse 5 / L-Ctrl

Crouch: L-Shift

Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Up

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: 1: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability: 2: E

Use/Equip Ability: 3: C

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.03

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment and Gear

Monitor : Alienware AW2521H

Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Keyboard: Custom Keyboard

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

It should be noted that some of the settings listed above will not work for everyone. Players should, therefore, experiment to find out what works best for them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh