soulcas Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas is a Valorant professional from the United Kingdom who currently plays for Team Liquid.
The 22-year-old was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player for teams like London Esports and Fierce Esports. He mostly competed in Tier 2 and 3 tournaments. He switched to Valorant in April 2020.
Many CS: GO professionals sought a change in their esports careers following the release of Riot Games' tactical shooter in early 2020. While big names such as ScreaM, ShahZam, Nivera, and a few others made their way into the game, some remained true to their CS: GO roots.
In its two years of existence, Valorant has managed to create a thriving gaming community with millions of people from all over the world. Since its release, several players have risen through the ranks of the game, carving out a place for themselves in its esports community.
Everything to know about soulcas' Valorant settings in 2022
There are various equipment and in-game settings that soulcas currently utilizes as one of the top Valorant athletes in the world.
The equipment and settings listed below will allow players to emulate soulcas in the game.
Note: All the data in this article has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.480
- eDPI: 192
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.88
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair Settings
- Primary Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: Mouse 5 / L-Ctrl
- Crouch: L-Shift
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Up
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.03
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
- General Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
- Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment and Gear
- Monitor : Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
- Keyboard: Custom Keyboard
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
PC Specs
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
It should be noted that some of the settings listed above will not work for everyone. Players should, therefore, experiment to find out what works best for them.