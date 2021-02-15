Phoenix1 withheld payout, claims organization's former Valorant player "King"

Aiden “King” King has claimed that his former team, Phoenix1, withheld payment for the tournaments he participated in.

The organization was rebranded back in 2018 after the name changed to Sentinels. Last August, an unaffiliated group bought the brand back and reformed the Valorant roster of Phoenix1.

oh another one of these gifs.... pic.twitter.com/eOshq6pSYB — King (@theKingFPS_) February 10, 2021

King’s involvement in the Valorant roster of Phoenix1

King joined the Valorant team of Phoenix1 as a trial member from January 9th to 30th. During this time, he actively participated in two Valorant tournaments: Super League Arena and Pittsburgh Knights Monthly Gauntlet.

In the two tournaments, the team placed first and second respectively, winning $1,300 per player.

King parted ways with Phoenix1 on January 29th. Following this, the remaining members of the roster, including the coach, bought out their contract and left the Valorant organization.

this twitlonger died like menace did...



Read: https://t.co/bGvtS7YxC6 — ex-Phoenix1 (@ExPhoenix1) January 31, 2021

He claims that after leaving the roster, he is yet to see a single penny from the $1,300 that the organization owes him.

Payout related accusations

"After a few attempts at messaging a few members of the organization about my situation it seems no conclusion is being reached and I am still without my money as of now. If this changes, I will post an update," he said.

According to King, the organization has still not informed him of anything. He stated that the organization wanted the money to be transferred directly to their account. It stated that it will handle the player payouts themselves.

Even though these allegations look very serious, it is important to look at the organization's perspectives.

When asked a few questions, King also revealed no contract was signed when he joined the team. There was also no written contract to support his claim to the prize money.

Was there an agreement on both parties that if you won with them you would get a cut. Because I know you were uncontracted unless I missed something — X13 | Vincent (@Esports_Remix) February 14, 2021

Despite that, it is unacceptable for an organization to withhold money because there is no written contract with the player.

King strongly believes that he has a right to money for participating in the Valorant tournaments for Phoenix1. His participation implies that there was an agreement between the two parties.

no written agreement of any kind, nothing signed. so my assumption would be its my money — King (@theKingFPS_) February 14, 2021

King has currently signed a contract and joined the roster of ex-Phoenix1. Phoenix1 is yet to shed light on this situation.