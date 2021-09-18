"Played insanely well": Sinaatra praises Envy after they eliminate Sentinels from Valorant Masters Berlin

The Valorant roster of Sentinels has been surprisingly eliminated from the VCT Masters Berlin. The North American team contains the likes of TenZ, ShahZam, Zombs, Sick, and Dapr and was a fan favorite to win the tournament.

However, another North American Valorant team, Envy, defeated Sentinels in a 2-0 match to progress to the semifinals.

Sinaatra praises Envy for dominant performance against Sentinels in Valorant Masters Berlin

Soon after Sentinels lost to Envy, fans claimed that the NA champions could have won if Sinaatra had been in the squad. It is worth noting that Sinaatra was recently suspended from Valorant by Riot Games and Sentinels. He is currently an inactive member of the Esports organization.

Instead of accepting fans' above claims, Sinaatra praised Envy for their performance. He firmly believes that Sentinels was outperformed by its fellow North American side, as seen in the tweet below:

Jay Won @sinatraa “they woulda won with you in” pls stop saying this braindead shit lol, envy just played insanely well “they woulda won with you in” pls stop saying this braindead shit lol, envy just played insanely well

What went wrong for Sentinels against Envy in the VCT Masters Berlin?

Naturally, Valorant players around the world are shocked to see Sentinels getting eliminated. The NA team was unbeaten internationally, and everyone seemed confident that they would win the VCT Masters Berlin.

Envy defeated Sentinels on Haven in overtime with a 15-13 score. The next match was played in Split, where Envy comfortably won 13-7.

While the Haven game was close, fans were disappointed with the performance of Sentinels on Split. TenZ played Raze and later admitted on Twitter that he underperformed with the Duelist.

TenZ @TenZOfficial Fuck I suck at Raze, Lost to NV 0-2 GG’s to them. Masters 3 run is over but now we are looking towards Champions, plenty of time to prepare before then. Fuck I suck at Raze, Lost to NV 0-2 GG’s to them. Masters 3 run is over but now we are looking towards Champions, plenty of time to prepare before then.

Other players on the Sentinels roster were also disappointed with the outcome, which was evident in their latest tweets:

darp @dapr 0-2 vs envy and we are out of berlin



ggs thanks for all the support now we focus on champions 0-2 vs envy and we are out of berlin



ggs thanks for all the support now we focus on champions

zombs @zombs ggs lost 0-2 to @envy el diablo aim too good 😭. Heartbroken… ggs lost 0-2 to @envy el diablo aim too good 😭. Heartbroken…

ShahZaM @ShahZaMk sometimes things just don’t go as planned :/ ggwp to Envy, that’s it for us here in Berlin sometimes things just don’t go as planned :/ ggwp to Envy, that’s it for us here in Berlin

Some fans have claimed that Sentinels lost owing to the lack of new strategies. Apparently, the team has become too predictable in the competitive scene.

Amidst all the drama, fans must not forget that Sentinels has been the most dominant Valorant team lately. They have won every VCT tournament up until now, and the Berlin major is just the first setback.

The Sentinels Valorant roster is currently aiming for the Valorant Champions tournament, and it is safe to assume that they will aim for a strong comeback.

100 Thieves and Envy will compete against each other in VCT Masters Berlin (Image via Riot Games)

As of now, Envy will face 100 Thieves in a star-studded semifinal, and only one North American team will get the opportunity to win the VCT Masters Berlin.

