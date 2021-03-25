Popular esports organization Force One announces new Valorant roster

Force One Esports, the organization most well known for its Call of Duty mobile roster, has announced its entry into the Valorant scene.

Force One Esports is an Indian esports organization that was formed in February 2020. Force One is one of the fastest-growing esports organizations in India. In addition to Free Fire and PUBG, Force One Esports is also renowned for their Call of Duty mobile rosters for multiplayer and battle royale.

After a couple of teases, Force One officially announced the launch of their Valorant roster. Consisting of former Godlike Esports players, the new Force One roster is expected to debut at the Skyesports League, which is set to start on 9th April 2021.

The Force One Valorant roster

The popular esports organization teased its upcoming Valorant roster on social media a few days before the announcement. Fans were excited and intrigued about the upcoming Force One Valorant roster.

On 24th March 2021, Force One officially revealed the new Valorant roster along with an amazing motion trailer. With the announcement, Force One stated that their lineup would be the best India had ever seen. He wrote:

The plans are big! The vision is huge!! Stay connected with us to witness the creation of the best lineup India has seen till date.

The debut lineup of the Force One Valorant roster consists of:

Shivam “shivyzz” Ajmani

Abhay “knightrider” Mulchandani

Divyansh “scargod” Jain

Santhosh “Rafa” Kumar

Rishi 'RvK' Vijayakumar

Amongst the new Force One Valorant players, shivyzz, knightrider, and scargod previously played for Godlike Esports. The reasons for their departure from Godlike Esports are unknown, but it is certainly a massive blow to the team.

During a live stream on his channel, scargod informed viewers that he had already shifted to the Force One boot camp in Ahmedabad, where the rest of the team will be joining him soon.

Who are Force One Esports

Force One Esports was formed in early 2020, with strong mobile esports rosters. Most recently, the team performed well at the Call of Duty Mobile India Cup and the Call of Duty Mobile India challenge. Currently, they are participating in the Frontier League - Asia Season 1 and Frontline Chaos - Season 1.

The real question on the fans' minds at the moment is whether Force One can successfully carry their winning formula from Call of Duty Mobile, over to Valorant.