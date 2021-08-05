Project M: Everything we know about the Valorant look-alike

Just when Valorant Mobile was made official a few months ago, a new competitor appeared on the internet called Project M. The Valorant competitor has been made by a company called NetEase, which is currently taking over Twitter by storm.

Valorant received a lot of attention back in 2020 when it first came out. It was interesting for players to see how FPS met MOBA with similar gunplay as CS:GO. Ever since then, Valorant has grown considerably over one year and has become an icon in no time.

To capture the mobile market, NetEase, a video game company based in China, brought their own version of Valorant called Project M. The name for Project M comes from Valorant’s first official name Project A aka Project Ares.

What is Project M? Everything about the Valorant look-alike

Yesterday, on August 4, a video promo surfaced on YouTube with a style similar to that of Valorant. The game title shown on the video was Project M and featured all the various gameplay mechanics of Valorant.

ValorLeaks, a well-known leaker and Valorant influencer, on seeing the video, brought it to attention on Twitter. Valorant fans all over the world were in shock after seeing various features from Valorant getting “copy-pasted” into Project M.

The trailer features gameplay mechanics from Valorant like Sage’s Barrier Wall, Sova’s Recon Darts, Smokes and various other abilities. The game also has a Search and Destroy game mode, which is basically the same as that of Valorant.

It also has its own version of Sova, Sage, Omen and various other Valorant agents. The game has familiar smoke mechanics as well, much like Sova’s Owl Drone and Sage’s Barrier Wall.

Project M was created by developers working under NetEase, who are notorious for making game ripoffs. The release of Project M is seen as a move to compete against Valorant’s Mobile version.

Riot Games might not see this in a positive way. It might launch a lawsuit, as it did for Mobile Legends. Now, only time will tell how long Project M will survive before Riot Games takes legal action against them.

