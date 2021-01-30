Raze can open teleporters from outside in Valorant

Recently, a Redditor showcased how the teleporters in Bind can be opened from outside using Raze’s Boom Bot in Valorant.

Redditor u/Bougiez94 showcased a recent video on r/VALORANT. In the video, he showed how the teleporters in Valorant could be opened from the outside. He utilized a Raze Boom Bot to open them by aiming and releasing it just right.

In the Reddit post discussion, it was mentioned that the trick could also be done with Killjoy, Sova, and Cypher’s gadgets.

This nifty trick could be utilized during a match to make the teleporters a deadly place.

Raze’s Boom Bot inside Valorant teleporter

Image via u/Bougiz94

u/Bougiez94’s method involves releasing the Boom Bot right on the teleporter door. Then, it can move into the teleporter room whilst Raze stays outside.

According to the comments section, the action can be recreated with several agents, including but not limited to Sova’s arrow, Cypher’s sensors, and Killjoy’s turret.

Image via u/Bougiz94

This trick isn’t game-breaking per se, as it creates an inconvenience for rotation. However, the match isn’t entirely dependent on rotation.

On the other hand, a strategic player can undoubtedly utilize this trick to gain an advantage.

Blocking the teleporter on mid would force defenders in A site to either rotate to B site through defender spawn or market. This would cause inconvenience of time that can be utilized properly.

This major #Sova exploit can arrow open Bind’s teleporter doors



Players have found a new exploit that lets Sova’s arrows travel outside the map before bouncing back in bounds and triggering the map’s teleporter doors.https://t.co/YBG5NgWoJc#Cyberpost #valorant pic.twitter.com/k5B7QuSIyw — CyberPost (@CyberPost3) January 26, 2021

A similar situation can be created for the attacker's side. Blocking both the mid and the long teleporters would force the attackers to commit to one side.

Image by u/Bougiz94

However, this trick has some shortcomings. The Boom Bot breaks after a specific time, so it would re-open the teleporter at that point.

Alternatively, an opponent can shoot and break the bot, rendering it useless. Each Boom Bot costs 200 Valorant Points, and the number of Boom Bots per round is limited.

Image by u/Bougiz94

This Valorant trick is a useful one and can cause inconvenience to the opponent and forces a different rotation path. However, it has some shortcomings, due to which its usage is limited.