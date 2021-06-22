Recent datamining leaks reveal new strings for the next Valorant agent codenamed “Deadeye”

With the appearance of the next Valorant agent codenamed “Deadeye” in the Year One Anthem video, data miners have dug into it more.

On June 21st, Riot Games dropped the Year One Anthem video to celebrate Valorant’s one-year anniversary. Valorant data miners and the community noticed some glimpses of an unfamiliar character in the video. They expect it to be a teaser for the next Valorant agent.

Valorant is all set to release its robotic initiator agent, KAY/O, along with Episode 3 Act 1. Another controller agent, Astra, was released earlier this year. Both the agents were teased before their release somehow.

Riot Games developers have always left some hints about their future content. Hence, the appearance of a well-dressed character with glasses and a gun held in one hand was probably a teaser for a new Valorant agent.

The Valorant data miners have further investigated the game files and found some hidden information about the next agent with the codename “Deadeye.” They came up with the presence of new strings for the next Valorant agent in the game files.

Strings for new Valorant agent codenamed “Deadeye” found in the game files

Valorant data miner with the Twitter username, Floxay was the first to discover the codename of the next Valorant agent. Later, the popular Valorant data miner, Mike (@Valorleaks on Twitter), also pointed out the same by sharing the tweet.

On June 21st, Floxay found the name “Deadeye” imprinted on the gun held by the character. Today, he discovered the codename in the game files as well. He tweeted about the data strings in the game files about the new Valorant agent. Floxay also shared a picture of the recent strings on Twitter which has the codename “Deadeye” mentioned in it.

New strings for Deadeye have appeared. | #VALORANT https://t.co/rmv7YAVtQq — Not Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 22, 2021

Many fans and data miners speculate the next agent has some connection with the Russian initiator agent, Sova. This is because Sova has a player title called "Deadeye" in his agent contract. Hence, this can be a probability, but nothing is assured.

As some of you might remember Sova has a title called "Deadeye", could they be related in some form? 🤔 https://t.co/etnobpGNGJ pic.twitter.com/rzNKuQTf6j — floxay (@floxayyy) June 21, 2021

Riot Games has not officially commented on it yet. However, the Valorant community is expecting more information about the next agent to be uncovered soon.

