Reckoning Esports vs Orangutan in Valorant Challenger South Asia Split 2: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Valorant Challengers League South Asia: Split 2 features a total of 10 Indian teams, split across two groups, battling across six weeks for a single slot at the Challengers Ascension 2023: Pacific. On the fourth day of the League Stage, a contest between the teams from Group A awaits the fans, with Reckoning Esports taking the stage to begin their quest against the reigning champions of the first split – Orangutan.

The two Indian powerhouses will be looking to start their campaign with a win in their first encounter. Here is a detailed look at everything you need to know before the game.

Reckoning Esports vs Orangutan in Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2

Prediction

Following two recent losses to Orangutan, Reckoning Esports will likely be looking forward to mending things. Meanwhile, their opponent has a long win streak and will seek to maintain the same level of performance during the Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2.

Given Orangutan's recent results and long win streak, they are better placed to win the encounter against Reckoning Esports.

Recent results

Reckoning Esports has experienced a mix of results lately. They secured a berth in the playoffs of Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 1 by defeating Medal and Lethal Esports (2-0).

They started the playoffs on a positive note by overcoming Gods Reign in the first upper round (2-1). However, things went south for the team as they lost successive matches to Orangutan (0-2) and Aster Army (1-2), ultimately finishing 5-6th in the event.

Coming to Orangutan, they remained unbeaten throughout the first split of Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2. During their recent encounter, they triumphed over formidable teams, including the likes of Reckoning Esports (2-0), True Rippers (2-0), and Gods Reign (3-0), to lift the championship trophy without losing a single map during the Playoff stage.

During the League Stage, the roster only conceded three maps overall but won the entire series as their scalps included Lethal Esports, Aster Army, and Medal Esports.

Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed thrice before this encounter, and two of them were during the first split of the league. Although some maps in these contests were relatively close, Orangutan closed the series in their favor on all three occasions, outperforming Reckoning Esports.

Potential lineup

Reckoning Esports

Aleksandr "hvoya" Eremin Daniil "flabben" Merzlyakov Harsh "Harshhh" AroraSaksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar Jit "tryst" Dutta

Orangutan

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar

Jm “Tesseract” Ignacio

Azis "azys" Nandang

Where to watch Reckoning Esports vs Orangutan in Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 2?

The match between Reckoning Esports and Orangutan in Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 2 will be streamed live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube and Loco channel. Fans can watch the match today from 8:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30) onwards.

