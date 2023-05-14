Redgar Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov is a highly regarded professional Valorant player from Russia. Renowned for his distinctive posture while playing, he has made a significant impact as part of one of Valorant's most successful teams during the early stages of the game. With his remarkable skills and strategic prowess, Redgar has earned a reputation as an exceptional in-game leader.

Currently, Redgar is an integral member of Team Liquid, having joined them on November 11, 2022. Prior to his tenure with Team Liquid, Redgar played for M3 Champions (formerly Gambit Esports), showcasing his skills against formidable opponents.

Participating in the VCT 2023 - EMEA League, Redgar is constantly challenging himself against the best players in the region. His total winnings to date amount to an impressive $107,892.65, a testament to his talent and dedication. Redgar's current rating of 0.94, derived from a total of 6253 rounds played, showcases his consistent performance and impact in matches.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.5

eDPI: 400

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;4;0t;1;0o;0;0f;0;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X

Headset: Logitech G Pro X

PC specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900KF

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Valorant, being a highly competitive game, entails multiple factors influencing gameplay. Many professional players, including Redgar, employ specific hardware and settings to optimize their performance. Aspiring players can learn from the pros by emulating their in-game settings and configurations.

By dedicating time and effort to understand Valorant's mechanics and strategies thoroughly, players can strive to reach the level of skill exhibited by exceptional talents like Redgar, who exemplify the pinnacle of competitive play. All the above information has been sourced from prosettings.net.

