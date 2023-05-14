Redgar Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov is a highly regarded professional Valorant player from Russia. Renowned for his distinctive posture while playing, he has made a significant impact as part of one of Valorant's most successful teams during the early stages of the game. With his remarkable skills and strategic prowess, Redgar has earned a reputation as an exceptional in-game leader.
Currently, Redgar is an integral member of Team Liquid, having joined them on November 11, 2022. Prior to his tenure with Team Liquid, Redgar played for M3 Champions (formerly Gambit Esports), showcasing his skills against formidable opponents.
All Redgar Valorant settings and gear
Participating in the VCT 2023 - EMEA League, Redgar is constantly challenging himself against the best players in the region. His total winnings to date amount to an impressive $107,892.65, a testament to his talent and dedication. Redgar's current rating of 0.94, derived from a total of 6253 rounds played, showcases his consistent performance and impact in matches.
Here are Redgar's settings and gear:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.5
- eDPI: 400
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code: 0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;4;0t;1;0o;0;0f;0;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR-SE Deep Blue
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X
PC specifications
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900KF
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Valorant, being a highly competitive game, entails multiple factors influencing gameplay. Many professional players, including Redgar, employ specific hardware and settings to optimize their performance. Aspiring players can learn from the pros by emulating their in-game settings and configurations.
By dedicating time and effort to understand Valorant's mechanics and strategies thoroughly, players can strive to reach the level of skill exhibited by exceptional talents like Redgar, who exemplify the pinnacle of competitive play. All the above information has been sourced from prosettings.net.