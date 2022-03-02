Reworked Yoru facing bugs with Dimensional Drift, is temporarily disabled from Valorant's Competitive queue

Valorant temporarily disabled Yoru's pick after the Agent faced some bugs with his Dimensional Drift in the new update.

Valorant patch 4.04 went live in the game a few hours ago. The new update declares the start of Episode 4 Act II of the game along with some significant changes such as map changes, Agent rework, etc.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Community Battlepass, Gaia's Vengeance, and more updates than all the Breach fan art combined. Check out what's new in VALORANT Episode 4 Act 2. riot.com/3M6PGCC Community Battlepass, Gaia's Vengeance, and more updates than all the Breach fan art combined. Check out what's new in VALORANT Episode 4 Act 2. riot.com/3M6PGCC https://t.co/g0qkkFB3Rv

Yoru's long-awaited rework finally came into effect in the new update of the game. However, the developers were forced to disable his pick after his Dimensional Drift ability acted weirdly in the game.

Developers promised to bring Yoru back into the Valorant Competitive queue as soon as possible

With every new update in the game, Valorant developers try to keep the game fresh and entertaining for players by making some significant and influential changes to the game. Whenever there is a big update, the game faces several bugs and glitches at times. The situation is once again the same for the Episode 4 Act II update.

With the patch 4.04 update in the game, developers have tried to maintain their legacy once again. Though there is no new map or Agent on the cards this time around, the developers have focused more on the balance changes for all Controller agents, Icebox map and most importantly, a rework of Yoru.

Patch 4.04 went live in the game a few hours ago and players quickly jumped into the server to get their hands onto the new update. However, the experience was hindered as Dimensional Drift ability of the newly rewoked Duelist was acting weirdly and absolutely not what the developers intended.

After receiving several reports and complaints, Riot decided to disable the Japanese Agent for the time being in the Competitive queue. Developers also revealed that they're currently working on the bug and the Agent will be back in the Competitive queue once they find a solution.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT In some cases, Yoru's Dimensional Drift isn't acting as intended, so we're temporarily disabling the Agent in the Competitive queue. We hope to get him back in as soon as possible. In some cases, Yoru's Dimensional Drift isn't acting as intended, so we're temporarily disabling the Agent in the Competitive queue. We hope to get him back in as soon as possible.

It is quite frustrating for players to not play their favorite agents as everyone has been waiting for this rework for quite a while. It will be interesting to see how much more time players need to wait to play the agent properly in their ranked games.

Edited by Saman