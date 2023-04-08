Week 3 of the VCT 2023: Pacific League is here. The first two weeks of the tournament showcased some excellent games and changed perceptions about the top teams and underdogs in the tournament. All ten participating teams have played two games each on their path to making it to Valorant Masters 2023 in Tokyo.

The first game of Week 3 features Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) and Detonation FocusMe (DFM), with the winner securing their first victory of the season. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about this exciting matchup.

RRQ vs DFM: Who will win the first match of Week 3 in VCT Pacific League 2023?

Predictions

Rex Regum Qeon is an Indonesian organization with a lineup comprising players from Indonesia as well as the Philippines. This led to some criticism when the team was announced because fans felt that the organization had overlooked top-tier regional talent in favor of lower-tier foreign players.

Detonation FocusMe is a Japanese organization, but their lineup consists of both Japanese as well as South Korean players, which has been a common phenomenon in Japanese Valorant culture right from the beginning. After the organization got into the partnership model with Riot Games for the 2023 VCT season, they signed players from teams like REJECT, Crazy Racoon, and ZETA DIVISION.

Neither team has found success in the three games they have played in the 2023 VCT season, nor have they won any games leading up to it since this roster was formed. Having said that, both teams have started to show improvement in their last few games.

While either team has a chance to come out on top, DFM appears to be the stronger team in their games so far. They pushed Paper Rex quite hard, almost bringing the series to a third map.

Head-to-head

The two teams have not previously faced each other in an official match.

Recent results

Both RRQ and DFM have been on a losing streak since the rosters were confirmed after the announcement of the partnership model with Riot Games. Both teams lost their only game at VCT LOCK//IN and are yet to secure a victory in the Pacific League either.

RRQ lost to Gen.G in Week 1 and to ZETA Division in Week 2. DFM, on the other hand, lost to Paper Rex in their Week 1 game and to Gen.G in their second week matchup.

Potential lineups

DetonatioN FocusMe

Seo "Suggest" Jae-young

Tomoki "xnfri" Mariya

Enomoto "Anthem" Yoshitaka (IGL)

Park "Seoldam" Sang-min

Shogo "takej" Takemori

Hirotaka "Melofovia" Okazaki (Coach)

RRQ

David "xffero" Monangin (IGL)

Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

Enroll Jule "EJAY" Delfin

Emmanuel "Emman" Morales

James "2ge" Goopio

Hagai "Lmemore" Yesyurun

Marthinus "Ewok" Walt (Head Coach)

Where to watch

The match will be livestreamed in English on the main Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Pacific. If you prefer commentary in other Asian languages, then you can tune into the Korean, Japanese, Thai, or Filippino broadcasts, which are among the many alternative options. In addition, there will also be watch parties hosted by streamers and players from across the world.

RRQ will take on DFM on April 8, 2023, at 2 am PST/ 2:30 pm IST/ 6 pm KST/JST.

