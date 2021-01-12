Riot developers explain the new Valorant rank progression system

On a recent live stream, Riot Games’ developers explained the new rank progression system in Valorant.

On January 11th, Tyler “FionnOnFire” Erzberger hosted a live stream hangout on the Valorant Twitch channel. Several developers joined in to discuss Valorant Episode 2 and beyond.

Designer Jon “EvrMoar” Walker and producer Ian “Brighteyz” Fielding then officially unveiled the new rank progression system in Valorant.

“It’s going to come out tomorrow. There will be a new client leaderboard available for everyone.”



Valorant rank progression system

Ranking in the game is based on the player’s performance in a ranked match. But they could not see how much the individual matches were affecting their rank progression, and there were frequent complaints of the rank grind being broken.

Earlier this week, EvrMoar had addressed and explained the ranking system in Valorant in response to a Reddit post. He described how the ranking shifted and promised more changes with Episode 2’s patch 2.0.

And on yesterday’s live stream, EvrMoar and Brighteyz disclosed the new rank progression system and ranks.

In patch 2.0, every rank will have a 0 to 100 progression bar. The score on the bar will increase/decrease depending on the player’s performance in the match. He/she will gain and lose points based on the match outcome and his/her impact on it.

The player will get demoted when losing a match while being on 0 in a rank. Similarly, he/she will get promoted if his/her score goes beyond 100, with the excess carrying over to the next rank progression.

Other than the ranking system, Riot also introduced a leaderboard. It would be available in-game and on playvalorant.com as well. The top 500 immortal players from each region would be granted the immortal rank and ranked on the leaderboard.

Other than that, immortal+ matchmaking would be only solo and duo to decrease the wait time for matchmaking.

A lot of this information was leaked beforehand, but fans are excited to see much-needed changes being implemented in the ranking system.