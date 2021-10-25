Riot Games' Vangaurd anti-cheat unintentionally bans multiple accounts in Valorant

Recently multiple Valorant accounts were banned by Riot Games' anti-cheat vanguard system. While this in itself isn't new, the surprising aspect was that the bans were dealt in error.

Riot Vangaurd's anti-cheat team strictly monitors the game to eliminate cheaters. The appearance of cheaters like these are frequent in competitive games like Valorant where players will do anything to gain an advantage. However, there are certain errors caused while enforcing such a system, like causing accidental bans to innocent players.

Several players reported a sudden ban on their accounts a few days ago on Reddit. The issue was resolved by the Riot support team after they were notified and they even issued a clarification on the error.

How to Unban Accidentally Banned Valorant Accounts by the Anti-Cheat System?

Reddit user u/AnShawtyGotTheFatty recently posted about his ban along with a screenshot of the official email from Riot Games about the unintentional ban of the account.

"Thank you for your patience in this situation, I ended up escalating this to our Anti-Cheat team an it would appear that you were a part of a group of accounts that were unintentionally banned for cheating. That being said, we've lifted the band from your account and hardware! We're very sorry for the inconvenience."

He further mentioned in the post how he got his account back. This can be easily done by going to the official Valorant page and following the steps below:

Go to the Support page on Valorant's official site. Scroll down and click on the "Sumbit a ticket" tab. Then select "General Game, Access and Feedback” under Request type tab. Type "Ban appeal" in the Subject space and select “I need help with something else” under inquiry. Then fillup rest of the details like description and a image of the issue. Then click on "Submit."

Riot support team will revert back with a solution if the account was unintentionally banned by the Vangaurd anti-cheat team.

Valorant has always taken strict actions against cheaters and punishing them. However, no anti-cheat system is perfect in its process and accidental bans do take place. Riot Vangaurd still does a relatively good job of keeping cheaters at bay and keeping the community clean.

