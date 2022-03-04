Rise vs Sentinels: Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 NA Challengers Group-B Day 10 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Rise is ready to take on Sentinels on the inaugural day of the fourth week of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers. Both teams are bunched in Group B and will be facing each other in a best-of-three series in the first game of the week.

With just two matches remaining in the group stage, it is high time for all teams to be in their best form and secure their slot in the Playoffs. Both Rise and Sentinels will try to do the same as the winner will move one step closer to the Playoffs.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! https://t.co/EtNDRDzQD5

Rise vs Sentinels: Who will win the first game of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 NA Challengers Week 4?

Sentinels and Rise currently sit in third and fourth place respectively in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 NA Challengers Group B table. However, the two teams will face each other tonight and one will surely have to surpass the other in the end.

Prediction

Recent form and past results completely favor Sentinels over their opponents today. With incredibly talented players like Tyson "Tenz" Ngo and Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan on the team, Sentinels is always a team to be wary of.

However, Rise has previously surprised many teams despite being an underdog. Skilled players like Ryan "Shanks" Ngo and Kevin "POISED" Ngo definitely have the potential to bring the game into their stride on their best days.

Head-to-Heads

Sentinels and Rise have faced each other twice in the past, with Sentinels emerging victorious both times.

Recent Results

Both teams have struggled recently to maintain their consistency. In the last five games, both teams have managed to claim just two victories.

Rise and Sentinels recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Line-up

Rise:

Ryan "Shanks" Ngo

Phat "supamen" Le

Kevin "POISED" Ngo

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Jason "neptune" Tran

Sentinels:

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan

Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Hunter "SicK" Mims

Jared "Zombs" Gitlin

Michael "dapr" Gulino

When and where to watch:

Fans can enjoy the action between Rise and Sentinels on the Stage 1 North America Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 5, 2022 from 2.30 am IST onwards.

