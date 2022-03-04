×
Create
Notifications

Rise vs Sentinels: Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 NA Challengers Group-B Day 10 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing Rise vs Sentinels in Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Previewing Rise vs Sentinels in Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 04, 2022 06:14 PM IST
Feature

Rise is ready to take on Sentinels on the inaugural day of the fourth week of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers. Both teams are bunched in Group B and will be facing each other in a best-of-three series in the first game of the week.

With just two matches remaining in the group stage, it is high time for all teams to be in their best form and secure their slot in the Playoffs. Both Rise and Sentinels will try to do the same as the winner will move one step closer to the Playoffs.

Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! https://t.co/EtNDRDzQD5

Rise vs Sentinels: Who will win the first game of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 NA Challengers Week 4?

Sentinels and Rise currently sit in third and fourth place respectively in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 NA Challengers Group B table. However, the two teams will face each other tonight and one will surely have to surpass the other in the end.

Prediction

Recent form and past results completely favor Sentinels over their opponents today. With incredibly talented players like Tyson "Tenz" Ngo and Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan on the team, Sentinels is always a team to be wary of.

.@TenZOfficial closes out the round finding 3!@Sentinels | #VCTChallengersNA https://t.co/QETwbQj9yG

However, Rise has previously surprised many teams despite being an underdog. Skilled players like Ryan "Shanks" Ngo and Kevin "POISED" Ngo definitely have the potential to bring the game into their stride on their best days.

He's just a clutchmaster, you know? 🤔 @DerrekOW @TheRiseNation | #VCTChallengersNA https://t.co/5aT1Pm721E

Head-to-Heads

Sentinels and Rise have faced each other twice in the past, with Sentinels emerging victorious both times.

Recent Results

Both teams have struggled recently to maintain their consistency. In the last five games, both teams have managed to claim just two victories.

Rise and Sentinels recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Rise and Sentinels recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Line-up

Rise:

  • Ryan "Shanks" Ngo
  • Phat "supamen" Le
  • Kevin "POISED" Ngo
  • Derrek "Derrek" Ha
  • Jason "neptune" Tran

Sentinels:

  • Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan
  • Tyson "Tenz" Ngo
  • Hunter "SicK" Mims
  • Jared "Zombs" Gitlin
  • Michael "dapr" Gulino

When and where to watch:

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can enjoy the action between Rise and Sentinels on the Stage 1 North America Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 5, 2022 from 2.30 am IST onwards.

Edited by Atul S
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win the match?

Rise

Sentinels

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी