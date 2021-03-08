Rumors suggest CS: GO veteran KennyS making a move to Valorant

All of those who have followed the esports scene around FPS since 2015 as well as the Valorant community, know Kenny “KennyS” Schrub as a long-time Counter-Strike veteran.

He has been loved by the whole community for his outstanding performance with the well-known destructive weapon of Counter-Strike, AWP(previously known in CS 1.6 as Magnum Sniper Rifle). He had been playing the game since his childhood and had excelled so far that, by the time he entered the professional scene, he was unstoppable.

But to everyone’s surprise and the CS: GO community’s absolute disdain, Valorant News tweeted a rumor about KennyS switching to Valorant after his recent benching from the roster of G2 Esports.

How will KennyS adapt to Valorant’s tactical shooter gameplay?

The story of KennyS is nothing short of a wonder. His international debut in CS: GO esports was with Team Envy in 2015. He played there until 2017, when he joined G2 Esports in February 2017. The Frenchman has been competing in many top-level tournaments in CS Source since 2012 and made a massive name for himself with his unique gameplay with the most-coveted AWP.

However, a fair share of tweets regarding an on-going rumor of him switching to Valorant have surfaced over the internet.

Valorant: According to sources former G2 CSGO player Kenny "KennyS" Schrub, has been having a trial with Alliance. As it seemed on an earlier accidental leak.



Sources also believe that KennyS hasn't fully committed on a switch to Valorant yet with options in CSGO. — Arran “Halo” Spake (@haloofthoughts) March 8, 2021

Just a few moments ago, a member of Alliance had a few screenshots deleted from their previous tweet where it was seen that KennyS is in a custom lobby with other members of Team Alliance.

EU Valorant team Alliance had a member delete a screenshot which potentially showed KennyS in their custom matches



I have been told both KennyS and NBK heavily prefer CS to Valorant, but I guess anything is possible nowadays — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 8, 2021

While these have not confirmed anything so far, Kenny himself told the world that he prefers Jett instead of Viper.

When it sets in that KennyS has been playing Valorant... pic.twitter.com/9c53KiXdFK — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 8, 2021

Future of KennyS

Ever since Valorant came out as Riot Games’ first FPS esports title, several professional CS: GO and Overwatch players have made the choice of switching to Valorant to test out their skills. There are only rumors till now, and there’s no definite answer to whether KennyS will really switch to Valorant or not. This is still big news for the Valorant community to see a fan-favorite star join an all-star roster of Alliance. Alliance themselves have been doing pretty well on their path to conquering the upcoming Valorant Masters. But surely this latest addition, if it happens at all, will be a huge boost to their chances of winning it all.

