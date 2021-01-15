Rumors suggest Jamppi may be switching from CS: GO to Valorant

A Finish newspaper suggests that Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen might be switching to Valorant after stepping down from ENCE.

According to Ilta-Sanomat, the 19-year-old VAC banned CS: GO professional could be making a move to Valorant. This report comes after DBLTap's statement regarding ENCE's CS: GO roster developments. According to DBLTap's report, sources suggest that ENCE is in talks with Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer and Thomas "TMB" Bundsbæk TMB for their CS: GO roster.

Snappi and TMB are in discussion to join ENCE's roster already consisting of Aleksi "allu" Jalli, Joonas "doto" Forss, and Tuomas "SADDYX" Louhimaa. This means that Jamppi is left without a team as the CS: GO 2021 season approaches. While other teams are preparing for the PGL Stockholm Major scheduled for October, the VAC-banned CS: GO pro finds himself without a stable future for his professional relationship with the game.

Here's everything to know about Jamppi's ban and why Valve might be overdoing it.

Jamppi's VAC-ban could trigger the switch to Valorant.

For those unaware, Jamppi's VAC-ban is an extremely odd situation. Jamppi was VAC banned in 2013. However, it remains unclear why Jamppi was banned. Whether Jamppi himself cheated or someone cheated from his account after it was sold remains a mystery to this date.

Multiple arguments have been made against Jamppi's VAC-ban more than 7 years ago. These arguments can range from suggesting that Jamppi was just a kid at the time to seven years of being banned should be enough punishment for the CS: GO professional.

Nevertheless, Valve has maintained its tight-lipped approach regarding Jamppi's ban. With the 2021 season approaching and no professional CS: GO organization looking to place their bets on a VAC-banned player, Jamppi could be on his way to Valorant.

Former VAC-banned CS: GO professionals like Joshua "Steel" Nissan and Braxton "Swag" Pierce have already proven that Valorant can be a thriving environment for a professional player. Valorant could be the stomping ground that Jamppi needs with all these factors to consider with a game.