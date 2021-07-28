Team Fangs' Valorant roster rumored to join FirstSportz Esports

FirstSportz Esports might acquire Team Fangs' Valorant roster in the next few days. Sources close to Sportskeeda Esports have confirmed that the two parties have already agreed to the transfer.

Team Fangs entered the Valorant scene in September last year under Raj "Detox" and Vineet "Vince" Kotian's supervision. They formed a team that has participated in multiple top-tier tournaments in the country. They recently finished sixth in the group stage of the TEC Gauntlet Season 1 and will try their luck in the TEC Gauntlet Season 2 again.

However, the team has decided to join a new organization ahead of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2.

VCC will be first tournament for Team Fangs roster under new organization

Team Fangs is one of the teams that are regularly competing against the top teams of the country. They have also dominated some of the tournaments they participated in.

However, some sources close to Sportskeeda Esports suggest that Team Fangs has decided to release its Valorant roster. An insider from Team Fangs has also confirmed the news to be accurate.

According to him, the organization and rosters have faced some issues in recent times, and finally, the former decided to bid farewell to its old lineup. However, the Valorant roster of Team Fangs will stick together, and they are most likely to join FirstSportz Esports in the next few days.

They will play the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 2 under the banner of the new organization.

The VCC India Qualifiers 2 will start tomorrow, i.e., July 29th. In the first qualifier, Team Fangs was eliminated in Round 3 after losing against Godlike Esports by a 0-2 margin. The team will surely try to give its best in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2.

According to sources, the roster of FirstSportz Esports will be:

Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli

Rahul "B2" Banerjee

Siddhiraj "Cactus" Mane

Karan "SmokeA" Sharma

Harshit "iGod" Punia

Jasraj "K3" Singh

