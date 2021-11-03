Valorant Episode 3 Act 3: All the Battlepass XP missions revealed

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 comes with a new Battlepass containing some fresh in-game cosmetics and other rewards for both free and premium pass holders, which requires a certain amount of grinding.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This is your quick guide to all that's new to come during VALORANT Episode 3 Act III—including the Radiant Crisis 001 skins, Competitive changes, and RiotX Arcane content. See it here: riot.com/2ZTQjvU This is your quick guide to all that's new to come during VALORANT Episode 3 Act III—including the Radiant Crisis 001 skins, Competitive changes, and RiotX Arcane content. See it here: riot.com/2ZTQjvU https://t.co/A2LXI0r19I

Like with every other Valorant Act, a new Battlepass with multiple tiers is introduced which takes a long time to accomplish. However, to make the grind easier, Valorant provides weekly experience earning missions to help with the completion of the Battlepass.

All the weekly Battlepass missions for Valorant Episode 3 Act 3

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT New Agent, new Battlepass, new ways to style on your enemies. Scope out what’s headed your way in REFLECTION: Act III. Watch now: riot.com/3nSGOp3 New Agent, new Battlepass, new ways to style on your enemies. Scope out what’s headed your way in REFLECTION: Act III. Watch now: riot.com/3nSGOp3 https://t.co/5zUe464ico

Shiick, a well-known Valorant leaker and dataminer on Twitter, is no stranger to fans eager to learn more about Valorant. In a recent tweet thread, the leaker revealed all the missions that would be coming to Valorant in its third act of Episode 3.

The following are all the missions that are known so far:

Missions for Week 1:

Deal 18000 damage (10500 Experience Points)

Use 200 abilities (10500 Experience Points)

Missions for Week 2:

Defuse/plant 20 spikes (10500 Experience Points)

Use 25 ultimates (10500 Experience Points)

Missions for Week 3:

Kill 100 enemies (12000 Experience Points)

Play 150 rounds (12000 Experience Points)

Purchase 100 items (12000 Experience Points)

Missions for Week 4:

Use 200 abilities (12000 Experience Points)

Deal 18000 damage (12000 Experience Points)

Use 25 ultimates (12000 Experience Points)

Missions for Week 5:

Defuse/plant 20 spikes (15000 Experience Points)

Kill 100 enemies (15000 Experience Points)

Play 10 games (15000 Experience Points)

Missions for Week 6:

Get 45 headshots (15000 Experience Points)

Purchase 100 items (15000 Experience Points)

Use 25 ultimates (15000 Experience Points)

Missions for Week 7:

Deal 18000 damage (16500 Experience Points)

Play 150 rounds (16500 Experience Points)

Use 200 abilities (16500 Experience Points)

Missions for Week 8:

Defuse/Plant 21(?) spikes (21000 Experience Points)

Use 210(?) abilities (21000 Experience Points)

Use 21(?) ultimates (21000 Experience Points)

Missions for Week 9:

Defuse/Plant 22(?) spikes (22000 Experience Points)

Use 220(?) abilities (22000 Experience Points)

Use 22(?) ultimates (22000 Experience Points)

Missions for Week 10:

Get 45 headshots (16500 Experience Points)

Play 150 rounds (16500 Experience Points)

Use 200 abilities (16500 Experience Points)

Shiick @Shiick WEEKLIES EPISODE 3 ACT 3: (BP tracker later today)

Week 1:

- Deal 18000 damage (10500XP)

- Play 10 games (10500XP)

- Use 200 abilities (10500XP)

Week 2:

- Defuse/plant 20 spikes (10500XP)

- Get 45 headshots (10500XP)

- Use 25 ultimates (10500XP) WEEKLIES EPISODE 3 ACT 3: (BP tracker later today)Week 1:- Deal 18000 damage (10500XP)- Play 10 games (10500XP)- Use 200 abilities (10500XP)Week 2:- Defuse/plant 20 spikes (10500XP)- Get 45 headshots (10500XP)- Use 25 ultimates (10500XP)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Even though the leaker has revealed information about Valorant’s latest Battlepass, these missions can face changes before they are added to the game.

Edited by R. Elahi