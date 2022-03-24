Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Night Market will go live soon: Expected start time, end date, and more

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Night Market is expected to go live in the next few weeks. Hence, players are already excited for the Night Market to arrive as it is another opportunity for them to purchase their beloved weapon skins and cosmetics at a discounted price.

Several trusted sources and data miners have already leaked the starting dates of the upcoming Night Market. Here is everything gamers want to know about the upcoming Night Market.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Night Market is expected to go live in the first week of April

Before the end of every Act, Valorant brings the Night Market into the game to offer weapon skins and cosmetics at a cheaper price.

What is Night Market and how does it work?

The Night Market is a collection of six random weapon skins that become available in the store. It is an exclusive bundle for every individual player in the game and the prices of the items are cheaper than their actual cost. All the weapon skins and cosmetics that appear in the Night Market can be from any previous Act of the game. Only the skins that were introduced in the current Act will not be available in the Night Market. Players can also receive exclusive Melee weapon skins in this offer.

Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins can all appear in the Night Market. Every player will receive at least two Premium Edition or higher skins. However, there will be a maximum of two offers for the same type of weapon.

Players need to spend VPs (the in-game currency of Valorant) in order to avail these weapon skins. They can recharge their in-game wallets by spending real-life currency through various payment methods.

Start date

The upcoming Episode 4 Act 2 Night Market is rumored to go live on April 7, 2022. Many trusted sources and data miners have confirmed the date. However, the developers are yet to confirm the same.

Shiick @Shiick

April 7th to April 20th. Night Market dates are in the files.April 7th to April 20th. Night Market dates are in the files. 😳April 7th to April 20th. https://t.co/Gj5d3XYC3d

End date

The Night Market usually goes live for 12 days in the game. Hence, the upcoming Night Market is expected to end on April 18, 2022.

Shiick @Shiick Turns out the files are still full of mysteries and we discover random stuff sometimes.

People from my discord pointed out they were in there, the more you know. At least we won't be spammed with the question anymore lmao. Turns out the files are still full of mysteries and we discover random stuff sometimes.People from my discord pointed out they were in there, the more you know. At least we won't be spammed with the question anymore lmao.

Players are eagerly waiting for the Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Night Market and are ready to splurge some cash on their favorite weapon skins and cosmetics once again.

