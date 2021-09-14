Sage in Valorant: Barrier Orb locations in Fracture

Fracture is the most recent addition to Valorant's map pool. With the recent Patch 3.05 update, Riot has introduced another new map to the game.

Fracture is one of the uniquely designed maps in the game. With double attacking spawn, double-way teleporter, multiple ziplines, and various entrance paths on any site, it is completely an offense favored map in the game. Defending any site will be a challenge for players on this map.

However, Sage can be a top pick on Fracture. The Healer lady can buy some time for her team utilizing her Slow orb and Barrier orb.

Sage's Barrier Orb locations for Fracture Map in Valorant

Sage's Barrier Orb is highly useful for slowing down enemies for a while. Players can also use this Sage utility as an aggressive approach to the game as well. However, players need to have great game sense and map knowledge to use Sage's wall for attacking purposes.

In this article, players will get an idea on how they can use the Wall to the advantage of the team. Here are the best locations for Sage's wall. However, before that, players have to get acquainted with Fracture map callouts.

Fracture callouts locations (Screengrab via Valorant)

1) For A-Site

A-Main Area:

Sage players can use their Barrier Orb in the A-Main area to block the enemies' rush from the corridor. It will allow his team to concentrate on the other entrance for a while as well.

Blocked A-main area in Fracture (Screengrab from game)

A-Rope Area:

Players can also place Sage's wall to block the A-Rope area. It will also help the players to take an aggressive position over the pillar as well.

Blocked A-rope area in Fracture (Screengrab from game)

A-Drop Area:

One of the best locations to use Sage's Barrier Orb on the A-site of Fracture. It will completely block the entrance from one side and players can only deal with the enemies coming from one direction.

Blocked A-drop area in Fracture (Screengrab from game)

2) For B-Site

B-Arcade Area:

A very useful place to use the Sage's Barrier Orb. It will slow down opponents coming from the B-Bench area.

Blocked B-Arcade area (Screengrab from game)

Default:

One of the most common Barrier Orb locations on the B-site of Fracture. It will block the enemies coming from the side of B-Tree area.

Blocked B-Tree area (Screengrab from game)

The above-mentioned locations are some of the basic Barrier Orb ones in Fracture. As more players explore the map, the more advanced Sage's Wall locations will be discovered.

