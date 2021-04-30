Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

Samurai Esports dominates Team Mahi in Lower Brack Final of Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament

Recap of Samurai Esports vs Team Mahi (Image via Yuvin Community Cup Season 3)
Recap of Samurai Esports vs Team Mahi (Image via Yuvin Community Cup Season 3)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 48 min ago
Feature

Samurai Esports and Team Mahi faced off in the Lower Bracket Final of the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament.

Previously, the teams had faced off in the Upper Bracket round 3 of the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament. After the first match, which Team Mahi won 13-7, Samurai Esports chose to forfeit the game and move on to the Lower Brackets.

Samurai Esports faced and defeated Enigma Gaming (2-1) and Orgless Boomers (2-0) in the lower brackets. Meanwhile, Team Mahi lost to Global Esports 0-2 in the upper bracket final.

Samurai and Mahi then faced off in the lower bracket finale to book a spot against Global Esports in the Grand Finale of the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament.

Samurai Esports vs Team Mahi, Lower Brack Final of Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament

Recently, there has been a bit of tension between Samurai Esports and Team Mahi regarding Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar joining the former while allegedly being under contract with Mahi.

Advertisement

The Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament also happens to be the final event for Tejas "Rexy" Kotian as a Samurai Esports Valorant player.

The Samurai roster was as follows:

  • Blackhawk
  • Harshhh
  • Psy
  • Rexy
  • Whimp

The Mahi roster was:

  • Amaterasu
  • Antidote
  • Heliff
  • Rite2ace
  • Vibhor

The maps selected for the best of three series were as follows:

  • Haven
  • Icebox
  • Bind

Map 1: Haven

The first map kicked off with Samurai Esports dominating the entire first half by winning 10 of the 12 rounds, that too back-to-back. The team took the whole match by a final score of 13-3.

Samurai Esports 1-0 Team Mahi

Map 1 Haven scoreboard (Image by Yuvin)
Map 1 Haven scoreboard (Image by Yuvin)

Map 2: Icebox

The second map kicked off with Team Mahi winning the first couple of rounds as defenders. However, Samurai Esports soon found their groove and won back-to-back rounds.

The first half came to a close, with Samurai leading by 9-3. Even though Mahi played their best, the former carried over their lead and won the match 13-6.

Samurai Esports 2-0 Team Mahi

Advertisement
Map 2 Icebox scoreboard (Image by Yuvin)
Map 2 Icebox scoreboard (Image by Yuvin)

With Samurai Esports winning 2 of the three matches, the third map on Bind was a foregone conclusion.

Samurai Esports will now face Global Esports in the Grand Finale of the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament.

Published 30 Apr 2021, 16:29 IST
comments icon
Valorant Update Esports Valorant India
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी