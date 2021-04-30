Samurai Esports dominates Team Mahi in Lower Brack Final of Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament

Samurai Esports and Team Mahi faced off in the Lower Bracket Final of the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament.

Previously, the teams had faced off in the Upper Bracket round 3 of the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament. After the first match, which Team Mahi won 13-7, Samurai Esports chose to forfeit the game and move on to the Lower Brackets.

Samurai Esports faced and defeated Enigma Gaming (2-1) and Orgless Boomers (2-0) in the lower brackets. Meanwhile, Team Mahi lost to Global Esports 0-2 in the upper bracket final.

Samurai and Mahi then faced off in the lower bracket finale to book a spot against Global Esports in the Grand Finale of the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament.

Samurai Esports vs Team Mahi, Lower Brack Final of Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament

Recently, there has been a bit of tension between Samurai Esports and Team Mahi regarding Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar joining the former while allegedly being under contract with Mahi.

Advertisement

The Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament also happens to be the final event for Tejas "Rexy" Kotian as a Samurai Esports Valorant player.

The Samurai roster was as follows:

Blackhawk

Harshhh

Psy

Rexy

Whimp

The Mahi roster was:

Amaterasu

Antidote

Heliff

Rite2ace

Vibhor

The maps selected for the best of three series were as follows:

Haven

Icebox

Bind

Map 1: Haven

The first map kicked off with Samurai Esports dominating the entire first half by winning 10 of the 12 rounds, that too back-to-back. The team took the whole match by a final score of 13-3.

Samurai Esports 1-0 Team Mahi

Map 1 Haven scoreboard (Image by Yuvin)

Map 2: Icebox

The second map kicked off with Team Mahi winning the first couple of rounds as defenders. However, Samurai Esports soon found their groove and won back-to-back rounds.

The first half came to a close, with Samurai leading by 9-3. Even though Mahi played their best, the former carried over their lead and won the match 13-6.

Samurai Esports 2-0 Team Mahi

Advertisement

Map 2 Icebox scoreboard (Image by Yuvin)

With Samurai Esports winning 2 of the three matches, the third map on Bind was a foregone conclusion.

Samurai Esports will now face Global Esports in the Grand Finale of the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3 Valorant Tournament.