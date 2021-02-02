ScreaM expresses concern for Valorant's core shooting mechanics

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom has expressed his feelings about Valorant.

The professional player thinks that the game needs a few adjustments and wishes that shooting mattered more.

He strongly believes the slow movements, the tagging, and aim punch mechanics are “crazy” and “makes the game easy for everyone.” ScreaM also thinks that a few changes will make it raise Valorant’s skill-ceiling and make it perfect.

I wish shooting mattered abit more in Valorant, these slow movements, the tagging and aimpunch is crazy and makes the game so easy for everyone



With a few changes this game could be perfect honestly and way more skilled



Let's see if next patch will help balance the game abit — Liquid ScreaM (@ScreaM_) February 1, 2021

ScreaM’s background before Valorant

Hailing from a CS: GO professional background, it is quite natural that shooting mechanics matters a lot to ScreaM. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a team-based game that mostly capitalizes on players’ shooting mechanics and reaction skills. He was one of the best before retiring, and that had an impact on his Valorant skills.

CS: GO is and always has been unforgiving for those who never adapted. It has a high skill ceiling, and every gun has difficult patterns to master.

However, Valorant is much more forgiving. Where a player lacks in shooting, he/she can make-up by using abilities. If he/she understands the agent well enough, it will allow him/her to overcome his/her shortcomings in shooting.

Ever since the trailer for Valorant was released, a lot of CS players had been waiting for its release, anticipating it to be much harder than Global Offensive. The rest thought of Valorant as a cheap mash-up of CS: GO and Overwatch.

That said, ScreaM still believes that there is salvation. He is optimistic about the game’s future and hopes an update changes the way he thinks. The 26-year-old hopes the game would become a tad bit harder and much more skill-based than just run and gun.

Riot’s point of view

Riot Games has always been proud of its creation. Since Valorant came out, update after update has flooded in to make the game what it is right now. Small and large adjustments have been made to both ability mechanics and shooting.

It is still unclear at this point how Riot will react to this tweet. Whether they release a patch to make the game harder is yet to be seen.