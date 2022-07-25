"SEA's Battle Sage" - Valorant community reacts to PRX Jinggg's Ace in VCT Masters: Copenhagen Grand Final

After two weeks of thrilling matches, Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen finally came to an end last night. EMEA side FunPlus Phoenix made history by defeating Paper Rex and lifting the trophy.

However, Paper Rex's journey in this Copenhagen Masters event was truly remarkable. The team defeated Guild Esports, Fnatic from the EMEA region, and North American side OpTic Gaming in this event. The APAC champions made their region proud and fought till the end.

The aggressive and fearless playstyle of Paper Rex has been appreciated by many around the world. The deadly duo of Jinggg and f0rsaken was nothing less than a treat to behold during the event. Both players showed their class with every role they were given.

Jinggg took the first Ace of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Grand Final with Sage in Icebox

Paper Rex faced FunPlus Phoenix in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Grand Final last night. It was a best-of-five series, and the EMEA side won with a 3-2 scoreline after a prolonged and thrilling encounter. It was one of the best series of the event as both teams gave their all in the game to take the trophy home.

Though FunPlus Phoenix had the last laugh, Paper Rex's performance cannot be forgotten. The team delivered some unforgettable moments throughout the event. Though they lost the final, they gained some loyal fans last night.

Some fans were mesmerized by Jinggg's Ace with Sage in Icebox. The way Jinggg took down all the members of FunPlus Phoenix in the round was truly remarkable.

Despite being Sage, who is supposed to have supporting role, Jinggg went aggressive and took down every player with a Vandal in hand. Paper Rex's star hit four headshots in his five kills. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric after Jinggg's Ace last night.

Many fans and professional players responded to Jinggg's Ace in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Grand Final. Social media was flooded with multiple reactions from fans as well.

Team Secret, from their official Twitter handle, made no secret of their mesmerization.

Other fans wholeheartedly supported Team Secret's comments.

Paper Rex's supporters also enjoyed Jinggg's Ace, and their reaction was shown at the VCT official team watch party conducted by Riot.

Some fans even declared that Jinggg's performance with Sage was way better than Shao, who was playing the same Agent for FunPlus Phoenix.

Some fans joked that Jinggg must be under the impression that Sage is a Duelist, and hence opted to go aggressive.

It was one of the best moments of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Grand Final. Though Paper Rex failed to lift the trophy, their performance pleased all. The team will definitely try to come back stronger in the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far