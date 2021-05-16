Sentinels confirm their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík attendance as Dapr tests COVID negative

North American Valorant fans ran into a bit of a scare a few days ago when Sentinels’ Michael “dapr” Gulino tested positive for the COVID-19.

Sentinels are by far the best Valorant team in the region. With Tyson “TenZ” Ngo coming into the roster on loan, the squad has proven itself to be the most dominant team throughout VCT Stage 1 and Stage 2 qualifiers.

However, a couple of weeks ago, Dapr tested positive for the COVID-19, and fans were worried about whether the team would attend the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters.

The event is set to be the first Valorant international tournament since the game's release in June 2020. It would have been disheartening to see North America’s best team left out of the action.

Fortunately, Dapr has tested negative in the last few of his tests. Sentinels fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the team is headed to Iceland.

Valorant star Dapr tests negative for COVID-19

In a recent tweet, Dapr revealed that the Sentinels Valorant roster had been tense over the last couple of days, with him testing COVID positive a few days ago.

He said that,

“The reason we were all stressed last week going into Iceland was that a week before we had to leave I took a positive covid test. The reason it was positive was because I had it a month prior and dead cells stayed in my body since then I tested negative 3 times in a row. Also tested negative in Iceland so we are 100% all good. Thank you for your support even with all of us being so vague, love you all!”

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters is set to take place on May 24, 2021. North American fans will soon find out how their best team performs at the highest level.