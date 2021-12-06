×
Sentinels vs KRU Esports: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing Sentinels vs KRU Esports at the Valorant Champions 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Dec 06, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Valorant Champions 2021 group stage clashes have already reached the peak of excitement as teams are giving their best to secure their places in the Playoffs. Only the top two sides from four different groups will qualify for the quarter-finals, while the other eight teams will return home.

Sentinels will take on Argentina's KRU Esports in the decider in Group B of the Valorant Champions 2021. One team will join Team Liquid in the quarter-finals, whereas the other will be sent packing.

Sentinels vs KRU Esports: Which team will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 quarter-finals?

These sides go up against each other in a best-of-three series to secure their slot in the Valorant Champions 2021 last eight. Sentinels was defeated by Team Liquid, who qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 Playoffs as group toppers.

On the other hand, KRU Esports defeated their South American opponents Furia Esports to keep their tournament dream alive.

Prediction

Sentinels and KRU Esports will face each other in a best-of-three series today. Judging by the current form and firepowers in the squad, the former is the favorite to win. With star players like Tyson "TenZ" Ngo and Jared "zombs" Gitlin in the team, Sentinels are way ahead of their Argentine opponents.

However, KRU Esports have exciting talent in pros like Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari, Angelo "keznit" Mori, and Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez, who have the potential to pull off an upset tonight.

Head-to-head

Sentinels and KRU Esports haven't faced each other previously in any official tournament.

Recent results

Both teams have struggled recently. KRU Esports has won just three out of their last five games, whereas Sentinels has won just two of their previous five encounters.

Sentinels and KRU Esports' recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Sentinels and KRU Esports for Valorant Champions 2021 showdown

Sentinels

  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
  • Hunter "SicK" Mims
  • Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan
  • Jared "zombs" Gitlin
  • Michael "dapr" Gulino

KRU Esports

  • Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez
  • Angelo "keznit" Mori
  • Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari
  • Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza
  • Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

When & where to watch

Fans can enjoy the Valorant Champions 2021 series live on the Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels on December 7, 1.30 am IST.

