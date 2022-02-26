Sentinels vs OpTic Gaming: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers Group-B Day 8 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Sentinels is ready to take on OpTic Gaming in the Group B tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers tonight. The two strong teams will face each other in a best-of-three series in the first match of day 8.

Two of the finest teams in the region, both Sentinels and OpTic Gaming have been in great form recently and are currently sitting at second and third place respectively in the group table.

Sentinels and OpTic Gaming: Can OpTic Gaming put an end to Sentinels' flawless run in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 North America Challengers?

Sentinels started the campaign in style by winning their first two games in the competition, whereas OpTic Gaming have won one game and lost another in their first two games.

Prediction:

Judging by current form and performance in general, Sentinels has a higher chance of winning tonight's match. When a team has a player like Tyson "Tenz" Ngo and an IGL like Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, every team needs to be wary of them.

However, OpTic Gaming definitely has the potential to stop Sentinels' dominance in the tournament. The former Team Envy roster is full of talent and experience, with players like Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker and Pujan "FNS" Mehta.

Head-to-head:

The two teams have faced each other a total of 10 times in the past and Sentinels have won seven of those matches against OpTic Gaming.

Recent results:

Interestingly, both teams have struggled in recent games, with Sentinels winning only three of their last five games while OpTic Gaming have won just two.

Sentinels and OpTic Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

Sentinels:

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan

Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Hunter "SicK" Mims

Jared "Zombs" Gitlin

Michael "dapr" Gulino

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

When and where to watch:

Fans can view the match between Sentinels and OpTic Gaming in the Stage 1 North America Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on February 27 from 2.30 am IST onwards.

