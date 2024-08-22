  • home icon
  • Sentinels vs Team Heretics - Valorant Champions 2024: Prediction, where to watch, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified Aug 22, 2024 19:23 GMT
Sentinels vs Team Heretics at Valorant Champions 2024 (Image via Riot Games || Sentinels || Team Heretics)
Sentinels vs Team Heretics is the featured Lower Semi-finals clash at Valorant Champions 2024. The former entered the event as the number four seed from the Americas whereas the latter is the number three seed from EMEA. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) game is crucial for both teams as the loser will be eliminated.

The event has come down to its final three days. Out of the sixteen teams that entered the competition, only four remain. The lineup includes Sentinels and Leviatán from the Americas, EDward Gaming from China, and Team Heretics from EMEA. Pacific is the only region with no teams featuring in the last stretch of the competition.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Sentinels vs Team Heretics - Which team will be eliminated from Valorant Champions 2024?

Predictions

Sentinels suffered a rough start coming into Valorant Champions 2024. The defeat against Gen.G had many doubting the team's chances in the event. However, Sentinels rallied itself and proceeded to decimate numerous strong teams like DRX and Fnatic, before swiftly dispatching Gen.G in a rematch. Due to this, the team has become one of the favorites at the event.

On the other hand, Team Heretics has consistently delivered exceptional performances throughout the season. In Valorant Champions 2024, the team progressed through the Group Stage and defeated Fnatic and DRX. The young roster has shown a lot of potential and enters the fray with a great chance of clinching the title.

The Sentinels vs Team Heretics matchup is difficult to predict. Both teams are equally matched. However, Sentinels might be slightly more favored thanks to a better Playoff run. But Team Heretics isn't a slouch, which is why this Bo3 series will be extremely close.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other only once at VCT Masters Madrid, where Sentinels clinched the Bo3 series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

Sentinels' recent match was against Fnatic in Valorant Champions 2024 where the former won with a 2-1 scoreline.

Team Heretics' most recent clash was against DRX in the same event and grabbed a 2-1 win.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

  • Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)
  • Tyson "Tenz" Ngo
  • Zachary "zekken" Patrone
  • Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi
  • Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro
  • Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Head Coach)

Team Heretics

  • Ricardas "Boo" Lukaševičius (IGL)
  • Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lukaševičius
  • Enes "RieNs" Ecirli
  • Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish
  • Mert "Wo0t" Alkan
  • Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs Team Heretics

Fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT and Valorant, respectively. It will take place on August 23, 2024, at 3 am PST/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 pm IST/ 7 pm KST.

Here are the links:

Check out these exclusives from the event:

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
