Shark Esports vs Lazer Valorant SA LCQ: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Teams that fail to qualify for Valorant Champions get a second chance to prove themselves in the Last Chance Qualifiers and reclaim a spot in the international tournament.

Valorant Champions Tour South America Last Chance Qualifier is scheduled to start on October 11, 2021. The South American tournament format differs from other LCQ formats in that it is divided into two groups: A and B. After completing the group stage, these teams will move to the playoffs and finally compete to make their way to Valorant Champions.

Shark Esports and Lazer will compete in the opening match of the Valorant South America Last Chance Qualifier, with the winner advancing to Group A's Winner's bracket.

Valorant SA Last Chance Qualifier: Shark Esports vs Lazer

Predictions

The Group A of the SA Last Chance Qualifier consists of four teams, and Sharks Esports and Lazer will compete in it.

The match between Sharks Esports and Lazer will decide which team moves forward to the Group A Winner’s Match and which team will move to the Elimination Match.

It is expected by the fans that Lazer will win this matchup and move ahead to the Winner's Match bracket.

Head-to-head result of Shark Esports and Lazer

Both Shark Esports and Lazer have never faced each other in an esports tournament. So it would be exciting to see these two professional teams face off for the first time.

When and where to watch

Fans eager to watch the two teams compete against each other live can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour’s official channel on YouTube and Twitch at 9:30 PM IST (+5:30 GMT).

Recent results

Since both teams haven't faced each other previously, a prediction can be made from their match history against other teams. Both teams have an equivalent win-loss ratio, but Lazer shows a better promise as they performed well in their last few matches.

Roster of both the teams

Lazer

Fabian “AztKk” Iglesias

Juan “BetrayerN” Nieves

Wellington “akemy” Martins

Jose “Caz” Hernandez

Andres “HellFull” Vallejo

Sharks Esports

Matheus “fra” Fragozo

Winicius “light” Cesar

Wallacy “Walacy” Sales

Matheus “deNaro” Hipolito

Gabriel “gaabxx” Carli

Note: These are early predictions for future games and reflect the views of the writer.

