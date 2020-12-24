Should Valorant add Bots to replace Leavers?

Within months of launch, Valorant has become one of the world’s most popular 5v5 competitive esports.

Millions of players are playing valorant every day. There are active esports tournaments across the world. And with continuous developer support, Valorant is growing constantly.

As a team-based game, Valorant requires players to be part of a team. Solo queued players are paired up with and matched against other solo queued players. Valorant requires good team coordination and communication between the players. However, supportive teammates are becoming rarer by the day.

Often times, solo queue lobbies are plagued with people AFKing. In short, players are feeling like the competitive mode is becoming a nightmare.

Bots to balance a 4v5 situation in Valorant?

Sometimes a player may quit a match depending on how it’s going. A player may feel like they have no chance to win, so they just quit the match. Often times, this encourages other players to quit. So players hoping for a good match end up with a ruined experience. Redditor u/nightvisions says

"Out of this handful of games I’ve played the past two days, four of them have had at least one leaver (also it’s literally only been on my team), and a few have had TWO. One person leaves because they’re mad or something, which then encourages another person to leave because they see no point in continuing a 4v5."

Valorant has a system to balance out a missing player. The system spawns an Ulti orb in place of the missing player and gives extra money to the teammates to buy better weapons. This would help out the team and they might not have to eco in an otherwise low economy round.

Some players are feeling like the current system isn’t good enough to compensate for the missing player. Instead, the system should spawn a bot similar to other 5v5 competitive fps such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, to compensate for the missing player.

The bot could essentially take the same place as the missing player and could be issued basic commands through a command wheel. Redditor u/zacklikethat says

"In CSGO they have bots for when someone leaves the game so the game can be a little fairer so it could give you that slight advantage for leavers. Why not add this to valorant? It wouldn't be too hard to implement as the training ground has these bots."

Be it a bot or some other means, it seems like the number of leavers has increased in valorant, and that has left solo queue players frustrated.