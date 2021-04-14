Shroud explains why bottom fragging doesn’t matter in Valorant

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek recently explained how in-game scores and bottom fragging matters less in Valorant when players play as a team.

Former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player and Canadian streamer coming in support of the bottom fraggers in Valorant has caught all eyes. Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek was asked to share his feelings about the bottom fraggers in the game by one of his viewers, during his stream.

Shroud answered the question with the example of the entry fraggers. He mentioned how much importance teamplay holds, more than top fragging. The stream talked about how one can do good in the matches by first gathering information for the teammates and creating space for them, in spite of being at the bottom of the scoreboard.

He said,

"Let's say you entered every round, you got so much space and your team always traded. You never got a kill though...That's amazing, you did good."

Do kills matter in Valorant?

Kills have been one of the vital aspects of first-person shooter games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and now Valorant. This has led to intense competition to become a top fragger in the game. But what sets apart Valorant from the rest of first-person shooter games is the unique set of abilities and roles that the agents have got in the game.

Riot Games’ Valorant provides a vast range of agents dividing into the class of duelist, controllers, initiators and sentinels. Sentinel agents like Sage and Cypher cannot be expected to win a top frag in the match.

Valorant has never only been about kills, but the game has weighed more on team play. Helping the teammates by giving them information, and by using the abilities of the agent is far more important than just good aims and kills. Related to this point, Shroud said,

“If you feel like you’re doing your part, and you can tell you did good, it doesn’t matter if you went 6-20. You can do good without having a good score. That’s just how these games work. It’s a team game."