Shroud's top 5 greatest Valorant clips of all time

Valorant has become immensely popular among FPS gamers within a year of its release. Riot's first tactical shooter game, Valorant, has attracted many former CS: GO professionals as they explore something fresh in this new game.

Former CS: GO professional and legend Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is one of those players who has enjoyed playing Valorant rather than CS: GO in recent times. Shroud regularly plays Valorant in his live streams, and fans enjoy his gameplay as well.

Since his CS: GO days, very few can come close to Shroud's aim, reflexes, and game sense. With quick thinking and high IQ gameplay, Shroud has outclassed his opponents and changed the outcome of a round multiple times in Valorant.

Shroud's top five Valorant plays

Image via Shroud/YouTube

1) Insanely quick 4K with Pistol

It was the very first round of the match on the Bind map in Valorant where Shroud was playing Sova, and he was on the defending side. Shroud just had a Classic in his hand, and he was left in a 1V5 situation to deal with while retaking the B site.

Shroud took down four enemies using his sharp aiming skills, and within a couple of seconds, it turned into a 1V1 situation. Unfortunately, the Omen of the opposing team was looking from an unpredictable angle and took down Shroud as he lost the round.

Watch the clip from 4.41 sec to 5.06 sec in the above video.

2) 3 kills in 4 bullets

Image via Shroud/YouTube

Shroud was playing Astra on the Icebox Map as a defender. He was left in a 1V3 situation with the spike planted on the A site. He had only six bullets left in his Vandal magazine, and there was no time to reload.

The streamer killed all three enemies with three headshots wasting just four bullets. Shroud's insane reflexes and sharp aim were the critical factors in this gameplay.

Watch the clip from 5.23 sec to 5.52 sec in the above video.

3) Ace with Jett's Bladestorm

Image via Shroud/YouTube

Shroud was playing as Jett on Haven map, and he was on the attacking side. His team took control of the A site and planted the spike. All the opposing players were trying to retake the site.

Shroud took a quick 4K using his Bladestorm and was in search of an Ace. His teammates were kind to him by telling him the exact position of the last enemy and letting him take the Ace.

Watch the clip from 3.15 sec to 3.29 sec in the above video.

4) Sheriff 3K in Valorant Alpha

Image via Shroud/YouTube

This is one of the oldest Valorant gameplays of Shroud. He was playing Sage on the Bind Map in Valorant Alpha, and he was in the defending site. All the opposing players were stuck in B Hookah, and their Sage walled up to block their vision.

But Shroud got a call from one of his teammates to wall up as well, and he quickly responded to that. After that, he eliminated three enemies with three headshots using just a Sheriff and secured the round for his team.

Watch the clip from 0.50 sec to 1.07 sec in the above video.

5) Patience is a virtue

Image via Shroud/YouTube

Shroud was playing as a Viper on the Icebox map in Valorant, and he was on the attacking side. At the start of the round, Shroud was waiting for the lurker and killed him in his path. But at the same time, all of his teammates died, and he was left in a 1V4 situation.

Shroud quickly eliminated two more with two headshots. After that, he waited for a few seconds and killed the opposing Jett. But the position of the last player was still unknown to him.

The former pro kept his composure and waited for the last enemy to pick on him. As soon as the opponent picked, Shroud took him down and secured the round for his team with an Ace.

Watch the clip from 1.33 sec to 2.12 sec in the above video.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.