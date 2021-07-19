Shroud will compete in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2 with fellow streamers and content creators

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2 is gearing up to be quite an exciting time for Twitch fans.

Some big names on the platform are gearing up to compete in the competition and get a chance to participate at the Stage 3 Masters.

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek has also recruited his Valorant squad, and he will be looking to get his competitive mojo back when the event finally kicks off.

There's a sick stream team for the upcoming #VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 Open Qualifier.



Shroud is back. He's playing with:

• iiTzTimmy (Apex/VAL player)

• Relkys (Former C9)

• Laski (Former CS player, turned VAL)

• ShawnBM (VAL content creator)



Where will they place?🤔 pic.twitter.com/YFcMHquUV4 — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) July 18, 2021

Shroud will be going into the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2 with fellow content creators Leonardo “Laski” Arroyo, Skyler “Relyks” Weaver, ShawnBM, and Timmy “iiTzTimmy” An.

The 27-year-old had previously shown some interest in returning to the professional side of esports with “Old Guys Club.” It seems that his fans will finally get to see him back on the competitive stage, but this time not in CS: GO, but Valorant.

Shroud to make his competitive Valorant debut in the VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2

I’ll be playing in the next VCT qualifier with @shroud @iiTzTimmy @ShawnBM_ & @LaskiCS. Excited to play some matches again, let’s have some fun 😄 — Relyks (@RelyksOG) July 18, 2021

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Challengers 2 qualifiers will mark Shroud’s first return to competitive esports after he retired from pro play and picked up content creation and streaming as a full-time profession.

Relyks, on the other hand, played for Cloud9 Blue’s Valorant roaster but had only recently decided to retire from professional esports and take up streaming and creating content for his channel.

Much like Shroud, Laski, too, used to be a professional CS: GO player and had a stint with Mythic, flexing in many different roles in the roster. But his time in the game was never really all that fruitful, and he eventually retired.

iiTzTimmy and ShawnBM used to be known for Apex Legends. However, off-late, they have been spamming a lot of Valorant on their channels, and they will be joining Shroud when VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 kicks off.

