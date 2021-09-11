Sinatraa’s six-month suspension from Valorant eSports comes to an end

Sentinels’ Valorant professional Jay “Sinatraa” Won has officially completed his six-month suspension from Valorant eSports.

On 9 March 2021, Sinatraa’ ex-girlfriend Cleo Hernandez posted a lengthy document in which she accused the gamer of multiple s*xual assaults and consistent misconduct. The document also included an audio transcript that accused Sinatraa of not respecting Hernandez’s consent.

As a result, Sinatraa was suspended by both Riot Games and Sentinels on March 10 for the length of the investigation. In May, he was officially suspended by Riot for a period of six months after failing to cooperate with their investigation.

Sinatraa’s six-month suspension after “failing to cooperate” with Riot Games’ investigation has come to an end

Both Sentinels and Riot Games wasted no time and suspended Sinatraa within 24 hours of the initial allegations. Cleo Hernandez claimed that she had been assaulted and abused multiple times over the course of their nine-month relationship. Her post also included message transcripts and screenshots as she claimed that Sinatraa manipulated her into being intimate and emotionally abused her throughout their time together.

Sinatraa categorically denied Cleo’s claims. However, Riot Games claimed that Sinatraa had “misrepresented certain facts, made false statements, and did not cooperate with the investigation in a way expected of a professional Valorant esports player."

Consequently, he was suspended for six months in May, although the suspension began around March 10. The official statement can be read here.

On May 18, Sinatraa posted another statement in which he apologized for “hurting Cleo emotionally.” The gamer claimed he will work on himself over the course of his suspension:

“This entire experience has been humbling and an opportunity for me to come out the other side a better person. I now have an additional 4 months away from competitive play to spend time trying to develop a better set of interpersonal skills and to earn back the trust of this community. Again, I am truly sorry to everyone I let down or hurt.”

Sinatraa has since been active on Twitter and recently posted a video of himself working out in the gym. While he has not yet made any statement with respect to his return, further updates on the matter can be expected in the coming time.

