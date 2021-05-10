Sinatraa to start streaming Valorant soon, but a professional career in it remains uncertain

The Valorant esports scene saw a bit of controversy a few months ago when Sentinels’ professional player Jay “Sinatraa” Won was charged with allegations of sexual harassment by former girlfriend Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez

tw for sexual abuse // my last relationship https://t.co/V4PUMZeNrW — cleo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 10, 2021

Since then, the former Valorant star has kept a low profile and was hardly seen on stream after getting benched from the starting line-up.

Riot Games had also started an internal investigation into the matter. Though they are yet to reveal any findings, it seems that Sinatraa is very much ready to come back to streaming the shooter on his channel.

Sinatraa to return to streaming Valorant

Previously, Sinatraa was spotted in T1 pro Rahul “Curry” Nemani’s Twitch stream, where he played under the IGN “west virginia.” In the chat, the 21-year-old revealed that he’d be back to streaming Valorant very soon.

However, he did not provide a date as to when that might happen.

Sinatraa was also spotted in a team with James "Hazed" Cobb and Sam "S0m" Oh during another stream. He was playing against Curry and Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, and in the short clip, it looked like Sintaraa had broken his headphones and required someone else to communicate for him.

All of these hint at the fact that he might just come back to streaming Valorant on his channel very soon.

"I don't know if I'm gonna return pro."



Suspended #VALORANT pro @Sinatraa has plans to return to #Twitch "no matter what," but still isn't sure he has a future in the competitive scene as Riot's investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/ZevPaPAyrw — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) May 10, 2021

Quite recently, Sinatraa was seen multiple times in his current girlfriend Emmyuh’s stream, where she went on to provide clues that the Valorant pro might be making a comeback to Twitch.

Emmyuh said that Sinatraa might be ready to start streaming from May and will slowly look to return to the scene.

That being said, Sinatraa’s professional career in Valorant is still very uncertain. It’s pretty unlikely that he will continue with Sentinels in their roster and might just look to hang up the professional mantle to concentrate entirely on streaming and content creation.