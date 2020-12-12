Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 8 - Deathmaker dominates team Chennai for a 2-1 win

Day 8 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 saw the two heavyweights, Team Chennai and Team Rajasthan, going head to head for an incredible showdown.

Team Rajasthan had an incredible showing against Team Chennai today, and Deathmaker put up a clinic in all three maps.

Debanjan 'Deathmaker' Das was the top fragger in the 2-1 victory, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he got the MVP award for the series either.

In the first map of Ascent, Deathmaker styled on his opponents with his Reyna, and he was able to rack up 26 kills on the pick that helped his team achieve a 13-6 victory.

image via Skyesports

Though Team Chennai’s Stoner tried his best to bring the game back for his side on his signature Cypher, he wasn’t able to do much even after picking up 23 frags.

Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 8 was not as close as Team Chennai would have liked it to be

image via Skyesports

Though the second map of Split during the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 8 was won by Team Chennai, the results were incredibly close, and the Team Tamilas representatives barely scraped by with a 13-11 win.

The 3rd map, Haven, was a very one-sided affair, and Team Rajasthan completely dominated Chennai from the very first round. The scoreline ended 13-1, making it one of the most impressive victories from Rajasthan in the entirety of the Skyesports Valorant League 2020 tournament.

image via Skyesports

Mw1 and Deathmaker looked like Valorant gods through the entirety of the match, and while the latter top fragged with 21 kills to his name, Deathmaker was not far behind with 19.

Stoner was the bottom fragger for Team Chennai, and he was only able to get 2 kills on the board with his Cypher.