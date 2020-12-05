The second day of Skyesports Valorant League 2020 started off as a one sided game, but eventually ended up being a nail biting one.

On one side were Team Kolkata, consisting of player from GodLike Esports, against Team Rajasthan consisting of ex-CSGO professionals Deathmaker, Haivaan and Spawn, who was ranked #78 in APAC leaderboard. Both the teams looked strong enough to tackle each other.

An interesting thing to note is that Deathmaker of Team Rajasthan, who recently joined GodLike Esports, will be an opponent to his own professional team throughout the Skyesports League 2020.

Valorant: Team Rajasthan vs Team Kolkata - Skyesports Valorant League Day 2

The match started off on Split. While Team Rajasthan did win the pistol round, the next 7 rounds ended up in Team Kolkata's favour. Team Kolkata put up a brilliant performance on this map, with every player doing a commendable job.

HastarBTC, despite being a PUBG Mobile player, put up a great fight, helping Team Kolkata win crucial rounds in the Skyesports League 2020.

Deathmaker and Spawn put in great efforts in the attacking side with Raze and Jett respectively, but unfortunately, the map ended up in Team Kolkata's favour with a 13-8 score.

The next map was Haven. Team Rajasthan started fiercely in the attacking side, with Spawn and Haivan getting headshots every now and then. The scores went up to 12-6 in favour of Team Rajasthan, but Team Kolkata didn't give up.

Advertisement

With Knightrider's Operator and smX's clutches, Team Kolkata were back on track, and they made sure the map went into overtime. A total of 4 overtimes were played, and the map, along with the match itself, ended up with Team Kolkata coming back and winning 17-15.

While Team Kolkata did win, Deathmaker had an unbelievable 66 kills in the whole match. He picked up 46 in the second match alone, while KnightRider was next in line with 29 kills.

You can watch these matches here, and get further updates about the tournament on Skyesports' Instagram page.