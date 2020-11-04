Skyesports Valorant League 2020 announced

Over the past couple of months, Skyesports has garnered a reputation for being one of the biggest and most successful tournament hosts in Valorant in India.

Its iterations of the Championship Series have just been incredible, and the organization has played host to some of the most intense games of Valorant that the nation has had the privilege of witnessing.

Come November, Skyesports is back again with an even bigger tournament, which will be quite reminiscent of its previous tournament, the Valorant Championship 2.0, where teams were allowed to participate as the representatives of particular cities.

Velocity Gaming, who represented Team Kolkata, were the winners of that tournament, and fans will be excited to see if they can hold onto that crown a second time.

Skyesports Valorant League 2020 will have a massive prize pool

Skyesports is yet to announce any details or particulars about this upcoming Valorant tournament. Still, the company gave a small teaser on what fans can expect in the coming weeks.

Skyesports wrote on Twitter:

“The Agents are preparing and so are we! Get ready to support your favorite city in the upcoming #SkyesportsLeague2020! A whole new level of #Valorant, a whole new level of tournament with South Asia’s biggest prize pool so far! Mark your calendar! Nov-Dec 2020. “

The prize pools for Valorant tournaments have been steadily growing since this game’s official release in the region. Organizations and tournament hosts have indeed played a big part in helping Valorant grow as exponentially as it has in India over the last couple of months.

Skyeports has stated that the prize pool for the Valorant League 2020 will be the biggest so far in South Asia. However, we are not aware of what this amount will be, and we will have to wait till 13th November, when more details on this event will be revealed.