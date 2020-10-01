Valorant Skyesports Championship 2.0 Velocity Gaming progresses to the finals.

The Valorant Skyesports Championship 2.0 reached its Semi-Finals on Day 5 with much expectation to crown the best team in India. The time for predictions was over as the action took center stage. The first team to book their spot in the finals was Noble Esports, after the semi-final match between Global Esports and Velocity Gaming took a remarkably competitive path.

Valorant Skyesports Championship 2.0 Semi-Finals: Velocity Gaming Vs. Global Esports

Fixtures - Valorant Skyesports Championship 2.0

The recent performances from Velocity Gaming in India Today League Valorant Cup, and every other tournament in India, made them the team to beat. Simultaneously, Velocity Gaming represented India's pride as they cracked into the top 10 in vlr.gg Asia-Pacific charts. However, that did not scare a team like Global Esports, who were resilient through the three maps.

The first match on Bind

Velocity Gaming dominating on Bind - Image Credits - Skyesports Championship 2.0

The five players competing for Global Esports were - Hellff, HellRanger. Kappa, Skillz, and Deathmaker. The first match started on Bind, as Global were defending and Velocity had their chance to attack. The pistol round in Valorant generally defines the game's momentum, and Velocity did not take long to gain speed.

From the start itself, Anuj 'amaterasu' Sharma showed what a captain does as he took charge of A with his Brimstone. He smoked off Haven to force KappA out in the open, who was taken down by Sabyasachi 'antidote' Bose. Thus, from the very first round, Velocity Gaming was showing that they mean business.

The sides switched with a score of 7-5, and Velocity Gaming had to buck up after that gripping performance from Global Esports. Bind is a defender favored map. Hence, this was the opportunity for Velocity to take the lead. The match finally ended with a 13-8 score in favor of Velocity Gaming, as captain Amaterasu had a brilliant KDA of 21/15/4.

Second match on Split

Global clinching the victory in overtime - Image Credits - Skyesports Championship 2.0

The second match took place at Split, where Global had the first chance as Attackers. The pistol round was dominated by Global, as they took charge of mid and forced Velocity to push from A. Interestingly, both teams had the same Agent line up - Omen, Breach, Raze, Cypher and Jett.

Mid control is essential with matches on Split in Valorant. Both teams were stuck in a constant tussle for supremacy in mid/ropes/haven. Velocity Gaming took their revenge with the 7-5 scoreline before the switch. The match intensified as Velocity got ahead with a 10-7 scoreline.

Despite this, it wasn't long before Global brought it back to a 12-12 scoreline, forcing the game to overtime. Velocity went ahead and capture the defender match-point in overtime. However, Global equaled it with their defense, and thus, the match went on. Global finally clinched it with a 15-13 on Split.

Final match on Haven

Velocity Gaming winning with 2-1 map advantage over Global Esports - Image Credits - Skyesports Championship 2.0

The final match was played on Haven, as both teams had the opportunity to make it to the final. The Agent lineup was identical for both sides again - Sova, Phoenix, Omen, Jett, Cypher. The pistol round went to Global as the plant on C from Velocity was not defended with enough vigor.

Both teams were having issues finding consecutive round wins as neither wanted to give their opponents an edge. The astounding clutch performances from Amaterasu and Excali were truly a class apart.

History repeated itself on all three Valorant maps, as the score was 7-5 (this time in favor of Velocity) before the swap. The match went down to the wire, where Velocity found themselves in a 12-10 position. They finally clinched the game to advance to the final, scheduled against Noble Esports.

Two of the mightiest teams locked heads and put up an epic battle! Velocity Gaming and Global esports were neck to neck in the semifinals of #SkyesportsChampionship 2.0 #Valorant tournament! Velocity moves on to the finals with the final score of 2-1. Take a bow both the teams ❤️ pic.twitter.com/suLZrXBjTG — Skyesports (@skyesportsindia) October 1, 2020

Thus, the finals of the Valorant Skyesports Championship 2.0 will be contested between Noble Esports and Velocity Gaming. Fans are looking forward to Velocity dominating like every time, although it will certainly not be a walk in the park. Both teams are quite aware of each others' capabilities and weaknesses. Hopefully, the finals will be twice as intriguing as the semis were.

