Valorant Act 3 Agent Leak: Dataminer reveals possible abilities

Valorant Patch Notes 1.09 are officially available now. While there are several new changes introduced to the game, players are excited about a potential new Agent. Social media has been booming for a while, speculating the addition of a new Agent. However, the evidence did not justify any incoming additions.

More assets related to the new agent, "Stealth". 👀



Materials reference a hole, and it appears a geometry mesh has been added related to this as well.



Another material references an "Invisible Area". The agents codename is Stealth, could they have an invisibility mechanic? pic.twitter.com/VD6qbO4sJB — Valorant Express - Datamining And News (@ValorantExpress) September 29, 2020

Nevertheless, with this recent patch note news, data miners have delved more in-depth. Subsequently, multiple game files have appeared out of nowhere that are suggestive of a new Agent. While some would claim these are nothing more than speculations, others tend to believe what they see in the game files.

Data miners dig up a new Agent in Valorant

Stealth X Ability: Area Invisible (Seems like an AoE)



Warning for other players: "NEARBY STEALTH ENEMY"



This Agent can go invisible, and possibly make others invisible as well, players will be warned when a stealth enemy is near. #VALORANT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) September 29, 2020

Reports suggest that the new Agent is codenamed STEALTH. This discovery further elucidated some elements, which made fans speculate about the nature of this Agent. According to @ValorLeaks, this Agent has AoE abilities in their kit.

#VALORANT Patch 1.09 leaks:



- references to a new ‘#stealth’ ability

- reference to ‘#Necro’ a previously leaked agent (might be reused asset)

- and these cards pic.twitter.com/hce2L15LuE — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) September 29, 2020

Simultaneously, the game files also show that this Agent has its abilities closely linked to invisibility. Thus, it is suggestive that the new Agent might be a Controller or an Initiator.

With the recent addition of Killjoy, the Sentinels and Controllers are on three Agents each. Considering the Initiator category doesn't have anyone other than Breach or Sova, the next Agent might well be an Initiator. However, this is all speculation, as nothing official has been announced yet.

hmmmmmmmmm initiator by the looks — Sparkles100HD (@Sparkles100HD) September 29, 2020

The other information uncovered by data miners includes the VFX in the game files. Some of those files show that the Valorant Agent likes to use Radianite, as a lot of textures and noise effects were based around it. While there is no conclusive evidence of a new Agent, this discovery remains the most significant find.

Besides this, some image cards have been found, which shows a different Valorant character. @PlayerIGN reports that 'Necro' is a reference to a previously leaked Agent. Perhaps Riot Games is bringing him back for the next Act.

No official word from Riot Games

Patch 1.09 has changed a lot of things in Valorant, especially with respect to five different Agents. It also saw a slight nerf for the Operator, in an attempt to counter the overpowered meta in ranked games. While these have been significantly helpful, the news of a new Agent has got the community excited for more.

Regardless, there have been no official statements as to which category will see an addition in their Agent pool. However, will all the speculations that are currently running around, it feels like Act III cannot come soon enough.

