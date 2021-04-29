Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 20: Rajasthan Strikers defeat Kolkata Tridents 2-1

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 saw the clash between Rajasthan Strikers and Kolkata Tridents, where Rajasthan Strikers, despite losing the first map of the series, came back to win it 2-1.

Following the map veto process, the maps that were decided for the matches of the day were:

Ascent

Bind

Haven

Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Day 20 match recap

Map 1: Ascent

The Kolkata Tridents started a dominant winning streak on the attacking side as they rushed all five of their agents to one of the sites in the latter portion of each round and tried to play the numbers game.

Rajasthan Strikers were split in an attempt to defend both Valorant bombsites with three on one bombsite and two on the other. Kolkata Tridents won the first half with a score of 9-3. Rajasthan showed some rays of hope in the second half of the map, but ultimately Kolkata won the map 13-9.

Godmaker, with 27 kills on Jett, played some really aggressively and enabled Kolkata’s rush into the sites in the first half, as well as the defenses in the second half.

Advertisement

Map 2: Bind

Kolkata Tridents put up a strong fight and pushed the map into overtime, but Rajasthan Strikers managed to snag it in the end as the score was 15-13.

Rajasthan has been historically strong in Bind. They even beat Hyderabad Nawabs 13-0 on Bind in an earlier day of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021. But Kolkata did not make it easy.

Godmaker on his Jett topped the kill score with 29 kills. But to his dismay, Rajasthan played slightly better as a team. Harsh and mw1 had 27 and 25 kills on Raze and Jett, respectively.

Map 3: Haven

Rajasthan Strikers committed to a triple duelist lineup as they started on the attacker's side in Haven, conventionally an attack-favored map. Harsh, mw1, and Psy were on Raze, Jett, and Phoenix, respectively, along with Blackhawk on Sova and Solo on Omen on the side of Rajasthan Strikers.

Kolkata’s team composition seemed to be more traditional as they picked Jett, Phoenix, Sova, Cypher, and Omen as their Valorant agents.

Advertisement

This map saw a completely different picture in terms of dominance compared to the previous two maps. Even though Kolkata managed to win four rounds in the first half of the map, Rajasthan, in a one-sided fashion, won the map 13-4.

Solo and mw1 both topped the kill score with 17 kills each on their Omen and Jett, respectively.

Points Table after day 20

Rajasthan Strikers climbed to the first position in the table with the two points they secured today, while Kolkata Tridents remained in the sixth position in this Valorant tournament.