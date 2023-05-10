Soulcas Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas is a professional gamer hailing from the United Kingdom and currently representing Team Liquid in Valorant. Before becoming a top-tier player in Riot Games' tactical shooter, he was a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star, competing in lower-tier tournaments for teams like London Esports and Fierce Esports.

In April 2020, soulcas made the switch to Valorant, following in the footsteps of many other CS:GO professionals who were seeking a change in their esports careers.

Liquid soulcas' Valorant settings and gear

Many professional Valorant players, like soulcas, have made a name for themselves in the game's esports community. Notably, big names from other esports titles have also transitioned to Riot Games' tactical shooter.

For aspiring players who want to emulate soulcas' Valorant performances, knowing his current equipment and in-game settings is crucial. Prosettings.net provides detailed information on the gear and settings that soulcas uses, which can help players improve their gameplay.

By studying soulcas' setups, players can gain insights into his approach to the game, which may help them elevate their own performance. Without further ado, here are his settings in the title:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.44

eDPI: 176

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.88

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair Settings

Primary Color: Green

Crosshair Color: #00FF00

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: Mouse 5 / L-Ctrl

Crouch: L-Shift

Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Up

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: 1: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability: 2: E

Use/Equip Ability: 3: C

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.03

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment and Gear

Monitor : Alienware AW2521H

Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-CW

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

It is important to keep in mind that not all of the settings mentioned above will be suitable for every player. Players are advised to experiment with different configurations to determine which ones work best for their individual playstyle and preferences.

