Soulcas Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Dom "soulcas" Sulcas is a professional gamer hailing from the United Kingdom and currently representing Team Liquid in Valorant. Before becoming a top-tier player in Riot Games' tactical shooter, he was a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star, competing in lower-tier tournaments for teams like London Esports and Fierce Esports.
In April 2020, soulcas made the switch to Valorant, following in the footsteps of many other CS:GO professionals who were seeking a change in their esports careers.
Liquid soulcas' Valorant settings and gear
Many professional Valorant players, like soulcas, have made a name for themselves in the game's esports community. Notably, big names from other esports titles have also transitioned to Riot Games' tactical shooter.
For aspiring players who want to emulate soulcas' Valorant performances, knowing his current equipment and in-game settings is crucial. Prosettings.net provides detailed information on the gear and settings that soulcas uses, which can help players improve their gameplay.
By studying soulcas' setups, players can gain insights into his approach to the game, which may help them elevate their own performance. Without further ado, here are his settings in the title:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.44
- eDPI: 176
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.88
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair Settings
- Primary Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00FF00
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: Mouse 5 / L-Ctrl
- Crouch: L-Shift
- Jump: Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Up
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.03
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
- General Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
- Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment and Gear
- Monitor : Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-CW
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn Pro
PC Specs
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
It is important to keep in mind that not all of the settings mentioned above will be suitable for every player. Players are advised to experiment with different configurations to determine which ones work best for their individual playstyle and preferences.