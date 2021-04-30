Spray bug in Valorant’s new map, Breeze

Valorant players have received a new map, Breeze, in Episode 2 Act 3, but it seems to have some bugs.

When bugs are found in-game, players tend to go to r/Valorant on Reddit to share their experiences. These glitches can sometimes be near game-breaking or may turn weird sometimes. Valorant players have recently encountered specific bugs in Breeze.

One of the weirdest bugs has been the spray bug in the A site metal door in Breeze. A clip of this experience was posted by u/jackjackpot96 just one day ago, making the Valorant community comment on it.

Although this spray bug in Breeze causes no harm to the gameplay, it is weird to see it vanish. The spray imprint somehow doesn’t get attached to the metal door. Instead, it disappears as the door is opened.

Valorant players are finding the spray bug in Breeze “weird”

The spray bug found at the A metal door (Image from u/jackjackpot96, Reddit)

The post made by u/jackjackpot96 has already received more than 1,500 upvotes on Reddit. One user, u/bobbob9015, suggested that the issue may be related to the design:

“They are probably a 3D hitbox pinned in space wherever they are sprayed, then displayed on any surfaces that intersect with the box. Hence, sprays can hit two surfaces at once and also remain in the air when the door moves out of the way.”

Another user, u/brian1321, pointed out that it might depend on the texture of the surface:

“Its also on certain textures. On defenders spawn, if you spray on the right side of the tree, it fades away on the right side of the spray. Now strafe left, so the tree passes in front of the spray, and the spray disappears. Strafe back right, and it reappears.”

Reddit has been a platform for discussion and posts by the community, often to grab the attention of Riot Games’ employees. Unfortunately, the developers have made no comments yet regarding the spray bug in Valorant’s Breeze.