Subroza's Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik, the professional Valorant player from TSM, is known to dominate games with his sharp aim and outstanding game sense.
Valorant has attracted players from other games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and Overwatch. Subroza left CS:GO to pursue a career in Valorant. He has gained success and is one of the top players in the North America Valorant esports scene.
Subroza has inspired many Valorant players. However, to learn his playstyle, one needs to know his in-game settings.
Subroza's Valorant Career
Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik, the Moroccan-born Canadian professional Valorant player is currently a part of the TSM squad. Previously, he was a CS: GO player. After almost five years in CS: GO, he retired on April 28th, 2020 and shifted to Valorant.
Subroza joined TSM’s Valorant roster on May 22nd, 2020. Now he is one of the backbones of the team. TSM emerged as one of the best Valorant squads in the North American circuit.
Subroza's Valorant Settings
Subroza’s Gear
- Monitor - BenQ XL2540
- Mouse - Logitech G PRO X Superlight
- Mousepad - Logitech G640 LG
- Keyboard - Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- Headset - Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset
Subroza Valorant Mouse Settings: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Currently, Subroza uses the Logitech G PRO X Superlight mouse. Following are his mouse settings:
- DPI - 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.277
- eDPI - 221,6
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
- Hz - 1000
- Windows Sensitivity - 7
Subroza Valorant Keybind settings: Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Subroza currently uses the Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Following are his keybind settings:
- Walk - Left Alt
- Crouch - Left Ctrl
- Jump - Spacebar/ Mouse Down
- Use Object - E
- Equip Primary weapon - 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
- Equip Melee Weapon - 3
- Equip Spike - 4
- Using or Equip Ability 1 - Mouse 3
- Using or Equip Ability 2 - Mouse 4
- Using or Equip Ability 3 - Mouse 5
- Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – C
Subroza Valorant Crosshair Settings
- Colour - Cyan
- Inner Lines - 1 / 4 / 2 / 3
- Outlines – On / 1 / 1
- Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Fade - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Subroza Valorant Minimap Settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
- Minimap Zoom - 0.8
- Keep Player Centered - On
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Minimap Size - 1.2
- Show Map Region Names - Only in Buy Phase