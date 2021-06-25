Subroza's Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik, the professional Valorant player from TSM, is known to dominate games with his sharp aim and outstanding game sense.

Valorant has attracted players from other games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) and Overwatch. Subroza left CS:GO to pursue a career in Valorant. He has gained success and is one of the top players in the North America Valorant esports scene.

Subroza has inspired many Valorant players. However, to learn his playstyle, one needs to know his in-game settings.

Subroza's Valorant Career

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik, the Moroccan-born Canadian professional Valorant player is currently a part of the TSM squad. Previously, he was a CS: GO player. After almost five years in CS: GO, he retired on April 28th, 2020 and shifted to Valorant.

Subroza joined TSM’s Valorant roster on May 22nd, 2020. Now he is one of the backbones of the team. TSM emerged as one of the best Valorant squads in the North American circuit.

Subroza's Valorant Settings

Subroza’s Gear

Monitor - BenQ XL2540

Mouse - Logitech G PRO X Superlight

Mousepad - Logitech G640 LG

Keyboard - Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Headset - Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

Subroza Valorant Mouse Settings: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Currently, Subroza uses the Logitech G PRO X Superlight mouse. Following are his mouse settings:

DPI - 800

In-game Sensitivity – 0.277

eDPI - 221,6

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1

Hz - 1000

Windows Sensitivity - 7

Subroza Valorant Keybind settings: Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Subroza currently uses the Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Following are his keybind settings:

Walk - Left Alt

Crouch - Left Ctrl

Jump - Spacebar/ Mouse Down

Use Object - E

Equip Primary weapon - 1

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Equip Spike - 4

Using or Equip Ability 1 - Mouse 3

Using or Equip Ability 2 - Mouse 4

Using or Equip Ability 3 - Mouse 5

Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – C

Subroza Valorant Crosshair Settings

Colour - Cyan

Inner Lines - 1 / 4 / 2 / 3

Outlines – On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot - Off

Fade - Off

Movement Error - Off

Firing Error - Off

Subroza Valorant Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Minimap Zoom - 0.8

Keep Player Centered - On

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Minimap Size - 1.2

Show Map Region Names - Only in Buy Phase

