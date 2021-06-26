T1 announces final roster for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3

T1 has finally announced its complete roster for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3.

The North America Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Qualifier will start on July 1st. The teams are currently grinding to be at their best in the tournament.

T1 is one of the top teams in the NA region. However, the team failed to perform to expectations at the Valorant First Strike North America and VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Hence, the organization shuffled its roster multiple times for better results, and now, they have announced the side before the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 begins.

T1's new Valorant roster

The org has made multiple changes to the squad in the last few months. However, the team failed to meet expectations in previous tournaments. In the last two North America Valorant Champions Tour, T1 secured twin eighth-placed positions.

The last time, they were knocked out of the competition after losing against Sentinels, who went on to win the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik in Iceland.

Today we say goodbye to @GODaZed. We appreciate everything he’s done for our #T1VALORANT team and wish him the best of luck in all his future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/I1SL0Sd4Zf — T1 (@T1) June 25, 2021

However, T1 is determined to perform well in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 and qualify for the International LAN event in Berlin. Keeping that in mind, the organization has tweaked its squad.

T1 yesterday announced the departure of IGL Sam "Dazed" Marine. While talking about his departure, head coach David Denis said:

"Ultimately, Dazed and myself just had a different vision for how we wanted the team to play, and we'll miss his leadership and strong presence on the team. He actually brought a lot to the roster and had a powerful vision for how he wanted to play the game, and I wish him the best of luck in the future."

Ha "Spyder" Jung-woo will also be unavailable for the North America Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 due to injury. To replace them, T1 re-signed Braxton "Brax" Pierce and added Anthony "Dawn" Hagopian to the roster.

The current Valorant roster for T1 who will compete in the upcoming North America Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 is:

Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham

Timothy "Autimatic" Ta

Rahul "Curry" Nemani

Braxton "Brax" Pierce

Anthony "Dawn" Hagopian

